All the LA Cool Girls Attended Rachel Comey Last Night













Rachel Comey moved her signature dinner presentation from New York to Los Angeles this year, and all the cool girls of LA turned out for the event.

The event took place at Hauser, Wirth & Schimmel, and the show was followed by a performance from artist Justin Vivian Bond.

Comey is one of the fashion designers who decided to forsake New York Fashion Week to show her Fall/Winter 2017 collection in Los Angeles, and the crowd did not disappoint.

Guests included Miranda July, Brady Cunningham and Gaby Hoffmann, along with film stars Maya Rudolph, Rashida Jones and Judy Greer. A very pregnant Lake Bell proudly displayed her bump in an printed minidress, while Busy Philipps and Alia Shawkat both went with a citrus vibe, donning bright orange ensembles.

