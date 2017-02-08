All the LA Cool Girls Attended Rachel Comey Last Night

Rashida Jones, Lake Bell, Maya Rudolph and other A-listers celebrated the designer's first Los Angeles presentation

By 02/08/17 3:24pm
Rashida Jones.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Busy Philipps
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Alia Shawkat.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Miranda July.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Brady Cunningham.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Judy Greer.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Maya Rudolph.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Lake Bell.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Gaby Hoffmann.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Claire Vivier
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Heather Taylor.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Sylvia Chivaratanond.
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey moved her signature dinner presentation from New York to Los Angeles this year, and all the cool girls of LA turned out for the event.

The event took place at Hauser, Wirth & Schimmel, and the show was followed by a performance from artist Justin Vivian Bond.

Comey is one of the fashion designers who decided to forsake New York Fashion Week to show her Fall/Winter 2017 collection in Los Angeles, and the crowd did not disappoint.

Guests included Miranda July, Brady Cunningham and Gaby Hoffmann, along with film stars Maya Rudolph, Rashida Jones and Judy Greer. A very pregnant Lake Bell proudly displayed her bump in an printed minidress, while Busy Philipps and Alia Shawkat both went with a citrus vibe, donning bright orange ensembles.

Scroll through the slideshow to see all the effortlessly cool, California-girl looks from the night.

