Rep. Gottheimer Asks Trump to Discuss Tax Cuts and Infrastructure

Josh Gottheimer, congressman from New Jersey’s fifth congressional district, was one of 35 members of the Problem Solvers Caucus to issue a letter to President Donald Trump asking for a sit down to discuss tax reform and infrastructure investment, the bi-partisan group’s “priority issues.” Gottheimer is one of the group’s co-chairs along with Republican Tom Reed of New York.

The letter—sent on Tuesday—asks for cooperation from the president. According to the letter, “the Caucus aims to play a pivotal role in building consensus to advance common sense legislation.” Specifically, the letter requests immediate discussions regarding tax reform and infrastructure legislation.

“Addressing either issue, on a broad bipartisan basis, could give a significant boost to our economy and provide Americans with confidence that government can work for them,” the letter read.

In addition to Gottheimer and Reed, the letter was signed by Representatives Mike Coffman, Jim Costa, Ryan A. Costello, Charlie Crist, Carlos Curbelo, Charles W. Dent, Elizabeth Esty, Brian K. Fitzpatrick, Mike Gallagher, Vicente Gonzalez, Josh Gottheimer, Lynn Jenkins, Bill Johnson, David P. Joyce, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Daniel Lipinski, Thomas MacArthur, Patrick Meehan, Stephanie N. Murphy, Richard M. Nolan, Tom O’Halleran, Scott H. Peters, Jared Polis, Tom Reed, Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Jacky Rosen, Bradley S. Schneider, Kurt Schrader, Darren Soto, Thomas R. Suozzi, Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Fred Upton, Peter Welch, David Young.