backroom

Rullo’s Ex-Campaign Manager Slams Him For Polling at 0%

Former top aide swipes at struggling candidate

By 02/15/17 8:15am
Campaign manager Tothian rocking a bit of a Captain Hammer vibe here, amiright?

Campaign manager Tothian rocking a bit of a Captain Hammer vibe here, amiright? Facebook

Despite launching his bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination fifteen months ago, businessman Joseph “Rudy” Rullo is currently polling at 0%. Now his former campaign manager thinks he should drop out of the race.

“As the former Campaign Manager for NJ Gubernatorial Candidate Joseph Rudy Rullo who quit his campaign 2 months ago,” wrote Michael Tothian on his Facebook page, “I’m formally requesting for him to drop out of the race for Governor.” The right-to-the-point Tothian continued: “0% just isn’t a number you can come back from at this point in the election.” Tothian’s full Facebook post is below; his kinda epic profile pic is above.

An FDU Public Mind poll released last week shows Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno with 18%, followed by ex-Saturday Night live cast member and current AM970 host Joe Piscopo with 12%. Piscopo is still mulling a gubernatorial campaign, and as not yet said if he would run as a Republican or an Independent. The other two announced candidates, Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers, are polling at 2%.

Rullo, a Beachwood volunteer firefighter who founded a solar energy company, ran for the U.S. Senate in 2012. He got 8% of the vote in the Republican primary, which State Sen. Joseph Kyrillos won with 77%.

Michael Tothian resigned as Joseph "Rudy" Rullo's campaign manager and is now sizzling him on social media.

Michael Tothian resigned as Joseph “Rudy” Rullo’s campaign manager and is now sizzling him on social media. Facebook

Article continues below
More from Business & Tech
@s8n
Donald Trump Made Twitter Satan Great Again