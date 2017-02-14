NYFW Preview: Sally LaPointe, Claudia Li and Dennis Basso

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Dennis Basso: “Wanderlust.”

ICB: “Worldly and courageous, always exploring new horizons, the ICB girl finds herself amongst snow-capped summits and icy peaks this season.”

Josie Natori: “Oriental imperialism.”

Claudia Li: “Take me away to a different place and time.”

Jil Sander Navy: “A modern Parisian girl time traveling to 16th century Venice.”

Sally LaPointe: “My inspiration was in creating an intimate moment. An allure that draws you in and keeps you wanting more.”



Bibhu Mohapatra: “Cleopatra.”