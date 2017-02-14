NYFW Preview: Sally LaPointe, Claudia Li and Dennis Basso

Check back each morning of Fashion Week for a preview of the Fall/Winter 2017 collections.

By 02/14/17 9:00am

Take a peek at what designers have in store for Fall/Winter 2017, before their designs hit the runway…

Dennis Basso

Dennis Basso (Photo: Courtesy Dennis Basso)

Dennis Basso: “Wanderlust.”

ICB

ICB (Photo: Credit Javier Camacho Gimeno)

ICB: “Worldly and courageous, always exploring new horizons, the ICB girl finds herself amongst snow-capped summits and icy peaks this season.”

Josie Natori

Josie Natori (Photo: Courtesy Josie Natori)

Josie Natori: “Oriental imperialism.”

Claudia Li

Claudia Li (Photo: Courtesy Claudia Li)

Claudia Li: “Take me away to a different place and time.”

Jil Sander Navy

Jil Sander Navy (Photo: Courtesy Jil Sander Navy)

Jil Sander Navy: “A modern Parisian girl time traveling to 16th century Venice.”

Sally LaPointe

Sally LaPointe (Photo: Courtesy Sally LaPointe)

Sally LaPointe: “My inspiration was in creating an intimate moment. An allure that draws you in and keeps you wanting more.”

Bibhu Mohapatra.

Bibhu Mohapatra. Courtesy Bibhu Mohapatra

Bibhu Mohapatra: “Cleopatra.”

