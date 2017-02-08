Samsung’s Exploding Batteries Caused a Factory Fire That Required 110 Firefighters

It turns out Samsung’s faulty batteries are not done starting fires.

Earlier today, a fire broke out at Samsung SDI Co Ltd factory in China. The fire was not on the production line, but rather in the part of the facility used for waste, including faulty batteries. The local fire department, which deployed 19 trucks and 110 firefighters to extinguish the flames, said the batteries were the cause.

The “material that caught fire was lithium batteries inside the production workshops and some half-finished products,” the Wuqing branch of the Tianjin Fire Department said in a post on its verified Sina Weibo account, according to Reuters.

The fire was labeled as minor and there were no casualties. The impact on the operation of the factory is not considered to be significant, which is a relief for Samsung—the facility is set to start supplying batteries for the Galaxy S8 in the first quarter of this year.

The fiasco of exploding batteries in Galaxy Note 7 phones caused not only a mandated recall and PR crisis, but an operating loss of $5 billion as well.

Samsung has not issued a statement regarding the fire.