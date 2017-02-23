Come and Get It: Selena Gomez Is Willing to Sell Texas Mansion at a Loss

Maybe she should throw in some the Weeknd merch to sweeten the deal

By 02/23/17 2:19pm
Selena Gomez wants out of this Fort Worth, Texas house.
Gomez bought the home to spend more time with her friends and family in Texas.
Her longtime friend and roommate, Ashley Cook, helped her furnish the home.
The formal dining room.
A kitchen even Taylor Swift would bake in.
The home is located within a private gated community.
The two-story house is situated on over 1.5 acres.
A cozy family room.
There is an outdoor kitchen, as well.
Gomez recently gave the go-ahead to use her name to market the home.
The home is comprised of five bedrooms.
Many an archway throughout.
One of the six bathrooms.
The pop star paid $3.5 million for the house in 2015.
The home is over 10,000 square feet.
Gomez liked that the house had room for her family and guests.
Peach, though.
And another bedroom.
That media room Gomez loves so much.
A perfect game room.
The outdoor cabana.
The lagoon-style saltwater pool is crucial.
Gomez is listing the home for just $3 million.
We can see why Gomez called this her dream home.
And a fire pit, of course.
The outdoor space is incredible.
The tennis sport court.
It might seem like Selena Gomez has a very full plate at the moment, what with releasing a new song, hanging out front row with Anna Wintour at Coach and frolicking around Italy with her new boyfriend, The Weeknd.

Now that the singer-slash-actress-slash-Justin Bieber ex is back in the United States, subtly posing in Starboy merch and living her life as the most-followed Instagram account ever, she’s focusing on finally selling her massive Fort Worth, Texas mansion.

Gomez purchased the five-bedroom, 6.5-bath abode for $3.5 million in November 2015; apparently it was her “dream home,” and she bought it so she could spend more time in her hometown of Texas with her family. “The media room won me over the minute I walked in,” Gomez said via a Sotheby’s International Realty press release—but who wouldn’t love lounging in a home movie theater with friends and family, especially when you’re part of the Taylor Swift #squad?

Selena Gomez is willing to sell her Fort Worth home at a loss.

Selena Gomez is willing to sell her Fort Worth home at a loss. ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP/Getty Images

Gomez has been quietly shopping the 10,016-square-foot house on the market, but only recently decided to publicly list the estate, and disclose that she is the owner—actually, her friend and current Los Angeles roommate Ashley Cook informed a local Texas blog of that fact, and why she’s selling now. “She is so busy, she ended up only spending holidays there,” Cook told the blog, adding she helped Gomez furnish the place. “Her work schedule takes her all over the place. But she really loved hanging out with her family in that media room.”

Other than this media room Gomez was so infatuated with, the three-story home features luxe outdoor space, like a lagoon-style saltwater pool with a waterslide and spa, an outdoor kitchen and cabana, a tennis-sport court and a putting green. A photo op of Gomez and the Weeknd on that putting green is what Instagram is made for.

The two-story home, equipped with no less than three fireplaces, is situated on 1.56 acres within a gated community in Montserrat, according to the listing shared by Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty brokers John Zimmerman and Todd Terry.

Gomez is willing to take a loss on the property—it’s listed for just $3 million. But when you make $500,000 per Instagram post, maybe losing that amount on a house sale just doesn’t matter quite as much.

