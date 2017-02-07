Betsy DeVos Was Just Confirmed—And Now Everyone’s Praying A Grizzly Bear Eats Her

Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s controversial pick for Secretary of Education, was just confirmed after Vice President Mike Pence voted for her to break a tie in the Senate.

Many, including groups like the Teachers Federation of America, are devastated by the outcome, citing her complete lack of experience and the fact that she donated $200 million to the Republican party. People are taking to Twitter to express their outrage, and the point that’s stuck with them most is, unsurprisingly, DeVos’ comment about needing guns in school to protect kids from grizzly bear attacks.

They’re hoping she gets eaten by one.

Here's hoping Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos is eaten by a grizzly bear. — Lisa Pitt (@LisaPitt) February 7, 2017

Betsy freaking De Vos… don't you know nobody likes you. You better hope a grizzly bear doesn't get you @BetsyDeVos — Susie Terasaki (@SusieKika4) February 7, 2017

@Bernie_Facts @lhfang Maybe politely ask her over for dinner then feed her to a grizzly bear. — Canis leftist (@pseudoscorpione) February 7, 2017

They’re also comparing her to a grizzly bear.

.@BetsyDeVos is a threat to public ed, special ed, kids' safety, science, a well-educated citizenry. In short, she is the grizzly bear. — AltRockyNPS 🌎 (@AltRockyNPS) February 7, 2017

You're a grizzly bear to public education. https://t.co/j0Iy6bewVy — Laurie Crosswell 🌞 (@lauriecrosswell) February 7, 2017

And a ton of people are wishing an actual grizzly bear was confirmed as Secretary of Education instead of her.

I'd rather have a grizzly bear as education secretary than @BetsyDeVos. Probably safer for kids too — Caroline (@Veggie_Agenda) February 7, 2017

people that would be a better pick than devos:

-my hs teacher who got arrested in a cash-for-grades scheme

-an actual grizzly bear — Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) February 7, 2017

A grizzly bear would be a more qualified candidate for secretary of education than DeVos. — Kate Monroe (@katemonroeee) February 7, 2017

petition to put a grizzly bear in betsy devos' office — i luv obama (@sabbydavvy) February 7, 2017

I would honestly prefer an actual grizzly bear as Secretary of Education. — ZakeNBake (@bzakenbake) February 7, 2017

Some are even going as far as saying they’d take personally being attacked by a grizzly bear over having DeVos in the position.

.@BetsyDeVos @usedgov I'd rather be attacked by a grizzly bear than have you in charge of the US Dept. of Education. https://t.co/A265WVUMqL — Lyss Turner (@lyssturnerr) February 7, 2017

Can you blame them?