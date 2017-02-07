Betsy DeVos Was Just Confirmed—And Now Everyone’s Praying A Grizzly Bear Eats Her

Betsy DeVos, President Donald Trump’s controversial pick for Secretary of Education, was just confirmed after Vice President Mike Pence voted for her to break a tie in the Senate.
Many, including groups like the Teachers Federation of America, are devastated by the outcome, citing her complete lack of experience and the fact that she donated $200 million to the Republican party. People are taking to Twitter to express their outrage, and the point that’s stuck with them most is, unsurprisingly, DeVos’ comment about needing guns in school to protect kids from grizzly bear attacks.
They’re hoping she gets eaten by one.
They’re also comparing her to a grizzly bear.
And a ton of people are wishing an actual grizzly bear was confirmed as Secretary of Education instead of her.
Some are even going as far as saying they’d take personally being attacked by a grizzly bear over having DeVos in the position.
Can you blame them?