Sixthman’s Music Festival Cruises Are An Amazing Experience–For Fans and Artists

Imagine a music festival. Now imagine that music festival on a huge cruise ship for a week, complete with a festival lineup on multiple stages, unlimited food, and your bedroom only a few minute walk away. That’s the Sixthman Cruise experience. We have played on their longest running ship, The Rock Boat, for the past three years. It’s an amazing experience for concertgoers and artists alike.

