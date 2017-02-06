Social Download: Internet Reacts to Kristen Stewart’s ‘SNL’ and The Puppy Bowl

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

In a nice conflict of terms, Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet has become the latest TV binge.

Eating while watching is not recommended.

#santaclaritadiet #thesantaclaritadiet #tv #netflix #review #reviews

Eating this while watching #santaclaritadiet #matchmadeinheaven I'm on board!😄😜😅

A very good question…

Some people seem to be genuinely grossed out by all the gore.

Lots of people were talking about SNL this week, particularly Melissa McCarthy’s amazing turn as Press Secretary/noted disaster human Sean Spicer.

#TakeWin #SNL this was hilarious #melissamccarthy as #seanspicer

A video posted by Pres. of the Red Man Assoc. (@jbestmitchell) on

Even host Kristen Stewart got political.

I love #KristenStewart so much #SNL

And then she dropped an f-bomb.

We ship it!

Sunday was a big, big day for TV. We’re talking of course, about the Puppy Bowl!

I'm practicing for the Puppy Bowl 🏈🐶🐻 #TeamFluff #PuppyBowl

IT'S PUPPY BOWL DAY!!!!!!!!! 🏈🐶🎉

Go team fluff #puppybowl

#puppybowl

Okay, it was also the Super Bowl. Which has historically been one of the best live-tweeting days of the year.

Things got very political this year.

Of course, the Bowl was memed.

Enough said😂😂#superbowl #repost

😂 #superbowl #superbowl51 #patriots #falcons #kevinhart

Happy Sunday 💋 Im going to sleep well tonight. That game was amazing. #sitdownatlanta #superbowl

@Regrann from @daddys_coupons – #funnymemes #lol #lmao #superbowl #superbowlsunday #Regrann

As was Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, which was extremely sparkly.

#ladygaga #superbowl51

#ladygaga #gaga #superbowl

💁💅😂😂#bitchbye ✌#soyouthought#ladygaga#likeineverknewya ♻@_prettypriceless_ ♻

