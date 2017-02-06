Social Download: Internet Reacts to Kristen Stewart’s ‘SNL’ and The Puppy Bowl

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
In a nice conflict of terms, Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet has become the latest TV binge.
Eating while watching is not recommended.
A very good question…
Some people seem to be genuinely grossed out by all the gore.
Lots of people were talking about SNL this week, particularly Melissa McCarthy’s amazing turn as Press Secretary/noted disaster human Sean Spicer.
Even host Kristen Stewart got political.
And then she dropped an f-bomb.
We ship it!
Sunday was a big, big day for TV. We’re talking of course, about the Puppy Bowl!
Okay, it was also the Super Bowl. Which has historically been one of the best live-tweeting days of the year.
Things got very political this year.
Of course, the Bowl was memed.
As was Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, which was extremely sparkly.