Social Download: Internet Reacts to Kristen Stewart’s ‘SNL’ and The Puppy Bowl

It's where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out.

In a nice conflict of terms, Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet has become the latest TV binge.

I'm on ep8 of #santaclaritadiet – binging on this bad boy like it's a bad boy who turned away for just a second… nyum nyum nyum — Ian Bird (@MrCarapace) February 4, 2017

I want to keep bingeing S1 of @JamesSACorey's #Expanse but @netflix just dropped #santaclaritadiet. The weekend viewing struggle is real! pic.twitter.com/ygZZROe8hP — Andrew Cassel (@andrewbcassel) February 4, 2017

Already finished up #santaclaritadiet . Ready for season 2! Sooner rather than later OK Netflix? Please and thank you. — That One Girl (@7ACKattack) February 4, 2017

This is my new favorite TV show omg. Also get yourself a man who would help you murder people. #santaclaritadiet #truelove #zombies A photo posted by Samantha Allen (@samonilla) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

Eating while watching is not recommended.

#santaclaritadiet #thesantaclaritadiet #tv #netflix #review #reviews A photo posted by CinemaGuy (@cinemanewsnow) on Feb 3, 2017 at 4:29pm PST

Eating this while watching #santaclaritadiet #matchmadeinheaven I'm on board!😄😜😅 A photo posted by Leslie (@lesbeckgirl) on Feb 3, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

What a perfect friday eve, glass of boujoulais, macarons & the disgusting and hilarious #santaclaritadiet ! @Netflix_CA — Jessica (@MissJessssica) February 4, 2017

read on tumblr someone almost puked watching #santaclaritadiet on the first episode… i'm sorry but y'all have some weak stomachs! — ✿ ¢αяσℓ ßεℓ ✿ (@carolbeldays) February 4, 2017

A very good question…

Holy hell. Timothy Olyphant AND Nathan Fillion. How did Drew not just faint? #santaclaritadiet pic.twitter.com/HeIcGdLwJk — C'est Moi!🐝 (@Racegirlbriar) February 4, 2017

Some people seem to be genuinely grossed out by all the gore.

I just watched the first 10min of #santaclaritadiet and ewwwwwww…. so gross! — Léa (@LeaFernandes) February 4, 2017

#santaclaritadiet Oh god so much VOMIT!😩😩 For a moment there, I thought I was going to do the same! Disgusting and funny. — Stacy Bell (@Chococaramel201) February 3, 2017

So fucking disgusting omg lmfaooo when Sheila eats Gary holy shit #santaclaritadiet — Farrah@MadFestin25 (@MissFMBP) February 3, 2017

Lots of people were talking about SNL this week, particularly Melissa McCarthy’s amazing turn as Press Secretary/noted disaster human Sean Spicer.

#TakeWin #SNL this was hilarious #melissamccarthy as #seanspicer A video posted by Pres. of the Red Man Assoc. (@jbestmitchell) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:55am PST

A new #meme to put in the rotation! 😂😂😂 #seanspicer #presssecretary #whitehouse #trump #saturdaynightlive #snl #melissamccarthy A photo posted by Kayode Kendall (@kenkrk) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Even host Kristen Stewart got political.

I love #KristenStewart so much #SNL A photo posted by Peter Dimov (@peterdimov) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

And then she dropped an f-bomb.

Credit: @magnificent_mckinnon This is my favourite part 😂 #katemckinnon #kristenstewart #snl #saturdaynightlive #repost #comedy A photo posted by holtzo (@holtzo) on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:47am PST

We ship it!

Kate's reaction to Kristen cursing is glorious #gay #snl #katemckinnon #saturdaynightlive #kristenstewart A photo posted by @mckinnon_kate84 on Feb 5, 2017 at 11:50am PST

Sunday was a big, big day for TV. We’re talking of course, about the Puppy Bowl!

What a monumental game day 🏈 #TeamFluff #puppybowl #puppybowl2017 #PuppyBowlXIII @animalplanet . . . . Thanks for the swag @kodyanddexter 😘 A photo posted by Lily and her Mom Denise (@sofreshandsolily) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:55am PST

I'm practicing for the Puppy Bowl 🏈🐶🐻 #TeamFluff #PuppyBowl A photo posted by Original Teddy Bear Dog 🐶🐻 (@munchkintheteddybear) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:47am PST

IT'S PUPPY BOWL DAY!!!!!!!!! 🏈🐶🎉 A photo posted by Celeb Dog · Chloe Kardoggian™ (@chloekardoggian) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:42am PST

Go team fluff #puppybowl A photo posted by Nicky Terranova (@nickfolez) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

#puppybowl A photo posted by Addi (@addigrace1106) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Okay, it was also the Super Bowl. Which has historically been one of the best live-tweeting days of the year.

HAHAHAHA the man just dropped the ball what a fucking loser #superbowl — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) February 6, 2017

I feel like I'm watching the worst people in the world passing around bars of gold to one another. #SuperBowl — Evan J'daté Kessler (@EvanJKessler) February 6, 2017

*marks the Scientology commercial during the #SuperBowl as spam* — erin mallory long (@erinmallorylong) February 6, 2017

As a kid one of my favorite parts of watching sports was when the camera got too close and you could hear the athletes curse. #SuperBowl — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 6, 2017

THE HEELS ALWAYS WIN #SuperBowl — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) February 6, 2017

Things got very political this year.

It was the Falcon's emails. #SuperBowl — Lizz Resistead (@lizzwinstead) February 6, 2017

Let this be a lesson to us protestors: just because you are up doesn't mean you don't have to score in the second half. #Superbowl #america — Paul Danke (@pauldanke) February 6, 2017

Bernie would have won that game. #SuperBowl — Kevin Christy (@kevingchristy) February 6, 2017

Don't worry guys, it's not a metaphor. Americans who supported the Patriots will also lose. #SuperBowl — Jena Friedman (@JenaFriedman) February 6, 2017

Well. it's been a great year for old white guys married to an immigrant models. #SuperBowl — Snowflake Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) February 6, 2017

Well, see you at the march against Brady. #SuperBowl — albertina rizzo (@albz) February 6, 2017

Of course, the Bowl was memed.

Enough said😂😂#superbowl #repost A photo posted by Hunter Chase (@hunter_123_chase) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

😂 #superbowl #superbowl51 #patriots #falcons #kevinhart A photo posted by Elysha Snow (@elyshasnow) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

Happy Sunday 💋 Im going to sleep well tonight. That game was amazing. #sitdownatlanta #superbowl A photo posted by Almodovar (@fantasye.art.h) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

@Regrann from @daddys_coupons – #funnymemes #lol #lmao #superbowl #superbowlsunday #Regrann A photo posted by Ernestine (@night_shiftcouponer) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

As was Lady Gaga’s halftime performance, which was extremely sparkly.

#ladygaga #superbowl51 A photo posted by 알렉산더 박 마르케스-アレックスパーク-馬奎斯 亚历山大 (@alexparkmarquez) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:50pm PST

Kora and I threw this little ditty together because YOU KNOW YOU THOUGHT IT TOO. #loveyougaga #superbowl2017 #superbowlhalftime #ladygaga A photo posted by Jessica Lowe (@jesslynlowe) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:49pm PST

A photo posted by Tye (@tyethatguy_official) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

#ladygaga #gaga #superbowl A photo posted by Levi Thawn (@arkham_city_nj) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:49pm PST