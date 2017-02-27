Social Download: Internet Reacts to Oscars 2017, ‘Moonlight’ and ‘La La Land’

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

The Independent Spirit Awards aired this week, hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney…

"Hey Trump, you and Robert Durst are both sociopaths… yet somehow Robert Durst is MORE LIKABLE." – @Mulaney #SpiritAwards pic.twitter.com/pjPY4w0Qe6 — IFC (@IFC) February 25, 2017

Two men who very much love each other.

Spending the afternoon with @redroyze and these nerds. #spiritawards #ohhello #nickkroll #johnmulaney A post shared by Kelly Stitzel (@kellyglitzel) on Feb 25, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

Moonlight cleaned up, taking home the highest number of awards in the ceremony’s history.

Master class in storytelling and now you can rent it if you couldn't see it in theaters @moonlightmov Congrats @a24 on sweeping the #spiritawards 💜 A post shared by Sara Benincasa (@sarajbenincasa) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Huge congrats to #IFPALUM @moonlightmov, @thewitchmovie, and @thefitsfilm on winning a combined nine @filmindependent #Spiritawards tonight! A post shared by IFP (@ifpfilm) on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:24pm PST

MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT MOONLIGHT! #SpiritAwards — Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) February 26, 2017

Molly Shannon for the win!

Molly Shannon ends her #SpiritAwards acceptance speech by saying, "I really truly in this moment feel like a….SUPERSTAR!" pic.twitter.com/i08dsXjx0i — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 25, 2017

Molly Shannon's acceptance speech at the #SpiritAwards was too funny omg 😂 #SUPERSTAR — jen 💌 (@crissosnes) February 26, 2017

Welp, it looks like Casey Affleck’s doing a thing.

What an amazing time being back at the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards covering from the press tent! Here are just some of today's winners who we spoke to, who may find themselves on stage tomorrow on Oscar night! A post shared by Cinemacy (@cinemacy) on Feb 25, 2017 at 6:33pm PST

#caseyaffleck #SpiritAwards #oscar2017 #oscar2017 A post shared by @mh24o on Feb 25, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

A pigeon on the carpet? That is so indie.

There was, of course, another awards ceremony this week. A little something called the Oscars. That night, memes were born.

🎉 #oscars #oscar #film #cinema #comedy #oops #moonlight #hardworkpays A post shared by Substance Over Hype® (@suboverhype) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:25pm PST

#Oscars #Truth #DenzelShouldHaveWon A post shared by Venk Modur (@theonebrownhand) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

Why does Nicole Kidman clap like The Grinch?! pic.twitter.com/dhzN7Og8xC — Michael Lopriore (@MichaelLopriore) February 27, 2017

*Sigh* I'm just saying… #ViolaDavis #Oscars #Fences #HTGAWM #ABC #TGIT A post shared by Brandon King (@mrtyrel2u) on Feb 26, 2017 at 10:18pm PST

It's #TheCircleOfLife indeed 🦁#Oscars #Lion #TheLionKing #NantsIngonyamaBagithiBaba #WeinsteinCompany #Disney #JimmyKimmel A post shared by Jonah Henrickson (@jonah.henrickson) on Feb 26, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

No one uses the flower crown lens without including me. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on Feb 26, 2017 at 9:36pm PST

And many jokes made the rounds.

If Oscar smiles upon you tonight, you know that you have arrived. Arrived at your moment. #Oscars — Paul Brittain (@PaulBrittain3) February 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/bobpowers1/status/836042083580403714

It's very weird that people's first instinct is to kiss Meryl Streep's hand but it also makes sense. #Oscars — Evan J'daté Kessler (@EvanJKessler) February 27, 2017

How does Seth Rogen look like Michael J Fox's dad #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vUfwUun9uu — Sofiya Alexandra (@TheSofiya) February 27, 2017

Brangelina divorce gunna be in this montage or what #Oscars — Alie Ward (@alieward) February 27, 2017

Ben Affleck trying to look like Casey Affleck? They both want us to forget about the sexual harassment and Batman. #oscars — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) February 27, 2017

Hacksaw Ridge looks like the movie they were filming in Tropic Thunder. #Oscars — Jensen Karp (@JensenClan88) February 27, 2017

RFK Jr & DeNiro are offering $100k to anyone who can prove they saw "Florence Foster Jenkins" #Oscars — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 27, 2017

big year for white jazz #Oscars — Karen Kilgariff (@KarenKilgariff) February 27, 2017

So glad Asian actresses are finally being represented in this category #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CsXqG27gVn — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 27, 2017

And then there was the most insane twist ending of all time!

WATCH: 'La La Land' announced as #Oscars Best Picture winner, but only until a mistake is realized with 'Moonlight' being the real winner. pic.twitter.com/wYsUngcdwe — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/RonanFarrow/status/836095391867219969

ty @DebbyRyan for capturing me saying "Steve Harvey is off the hook!" in real time and clutching @taylortrudon for dear life pic.twitter.com/NHKfJnFyPg — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) February 27, 2017

Guessing that's not the first time Warren Beatty has called out the wrong name at the end of the night. #Oscars — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) February 27, 2017

It's La La Land. It's Moonlight. It's La La Land AND Moonlight. pic.twitter.com/k5mlP4gMwJ — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) February 27, 2017

That was the most humiliating version of getting someone else's meal at a restaurant & taking a buncha bites before anyone notices. #oscars — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) February 27, 2017

Conspiracy theories abound! Will this mystery ever be solved?

I'm not going to sleep tonight until someone figures this whole thing out. Screenshots and theories please. pic.twitter.com/qYPwkTIi2g — Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) February 27, 2017

I was recording the #oscars to a hard drive. This frame clearly shows that Warren Beatty was given the “Actress In A Leading Role” envelope. pic.twitter.com/PL3eA8Ds1i — Andy Ihnatko (@Ihnatko) February 27, 2017

OMG IT WAS LEO's FAULT. HE HAD THE ENVELOPE. pic.twitter.com/OJiSbSrFVj — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 27, 2017

Emma Stone backstage said SHE HAD HER CARD THE WHOLE TIME!!! pic.twitter.com/WecMyquaGp — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) February 27, 2017

The so-called “tolerant left” handed me the wrong red envelope as I walked onstage, causing me to present the award to non-winners — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 27, 2017

internet at its best here. Let's sharpen our knives. Maybe not either of their faults? Possibly just a small fuck up in a big moment? https://t.co/jdloEvHQXT — Brandon McCarthy (@BMcCarthy32) February 27, 2017