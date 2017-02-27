Social Download: Internet Reacts to Oscars 2017, ‘Moonlight’ and ‘La La Land’

By 02/27/17 10:37am

Welcome back to tvDownload's social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials' Pravda. It's where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out.

The Independent Spirit Awards aired this week, hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney…

Two men who very much love each other.

Spending the afternoon with @redroyze and these nerds. #spiritawards #ohhello #nickkroll #johnmulaney

A post shared by Kelly Stitzel (@kellyglitzel) on

Moonlight cleaned up, taking home the highest number of awards in the ceremony’s history.

Molly Shannon for the win!

Welp, it looks like Casey Affleck’s doing a thing.

#caseyaffleck #SpiritAwards #oscar2017 #oscar2017

A post shared by @mh24o on

A pigeon on the carpet? That is so indie.

There was, of course, another awards ceremony this week. A little something called the Oscars. That night, memes were born.

🎉 #oscars #oscar #film #cinema #comedy #oops #moonlight #hardworkpays

A post shared by Substance Over Hype® (@suboverhype) on

#Oscars #Truth #DenzelShouldHaveWon

A post shared by Venk Modur (@theonebrownhand) on

*Sigh* I'm just saying… #ViolaDavis #Oscars #Fences #HTGAWM #ABC #TGIT

A post shared by Brandon King (@mrtyrel2u) on

It's #TheCircleOfLife indeed 🦁#Oscars #Lion #TheLionKing #NantsIngonyamaBagithiBaba #WeinsteinCompany #Disney #JimmyKimmel

A post shared by Jonah Henrickson (@jonah.henrickson) on

No one uses the flower crown lens without including me. #eredcarpet #oscars @enews

A post shared by BETCHES (@betches) on

And many jokes made the rounds.

https://twitter.com/bobpowers1/status/836042083580403714

And then there was the most insane twist ending of all time!

https://twitter.com/RonanFarrow/status/836095391867219969

Conspiracy theories abound! Will this mystery ever be solved?

Beautiful ❤️ #steveharveyismyspirtanimal #steveharvey #oscars #roast #funnyaf #theoscars #lifegoals

A post shared by Zamara🌙 Matching W/ Alicia 💕✨ (@otaku.band.lover) on

