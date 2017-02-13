Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Girls’ and Beyonce

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?

Melissa McCarthy reprised her ingenious impression of White House Press Secre-crazy (why yes, we did make that up ourselves!) Sean Spicer on this week’s Saturday Night Live.

#dumptrump #snl A photo posted by CharLarrSF (@myvoice_2017) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

I wish I was as flexible as Spicer. #melissamccarthy #snl A photo posted by Mags (@hellcatmaggie31) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:01pm PST

Almost got ran over by Spicey last night! #snl #spicey #spicer #sketch #coldopen #8h A video posted by Paul Bogo (@paul_bogo) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:32pm PST

🙋🏻🙋🏾‍♂️🤦‍♂️I think this caption speaks for many of us. #mccarthyism #snl A photo posted by lauriehorsman (@lauriehorsman) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:47pm PST

Alec Baldwin hosted, which of course meant some Trump action.

"It's alright I'm a TV President" 😂 that killed me

Trump People's Court – SNL

Alec Baldwin's Trump#SNL #AlecBaldwin pic.twitter.com/MnGJ8KJMzQ — Ryma (@ryyma12) February 12, 2017

Look at this hilarious thing that really happened!

#Repost @mtzm2017 with @repostapp ・・・ Wahahahaaaa! Not an alternative facts was a real publication in Dominican Republic!😂😃😁😀😄😅😆 #notrumpnokkknofascistusa #alecbaldwin #trumpTards #hillarious #snl A photo posted by Libertine To The Core. Freedom (@liberal_as_fuck) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Oh, poor Trump, or something.

#seinfeld #trump #snl #alecbaldwin #georgecostanza A video posted by Dave Kwestion Klein (@djkwestion) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

If you’d been wondering, it like the internet’s love affair with Kate McKinnon is still going strong.

Kate = cat (No. 15, special Crazy Kellyanne edition) 💁🏼🔪😺 #katemckinnon #cat #saturdaynightlive #snl #kellyanneconway #myedit A photo posted by Covered In Cat Hair (@princess.kate.bitch) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

The premiere episode of the final season of Girls aired Sunday night. In the days leading up, people shared favorite moments and quotes from the show’s history.

Jessa is my spirit animal✨🌸✨@girlshbo A photo posted by @its.brooklin.c on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

@girlshbo 🙌🏼👏🏼 #girlshbo great fucking show! A photo posted by J9 (@j9erss) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Because my ladies are back tonight! #girlshbo #shoshanna A photo posted by @whitneytaylor22 on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Watched the Actor's Studio today. I can't believe it's the last season of Girls. A photo posted by Lauren Hanson (@laurennicolehanson) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

Folks also posted lovely illustrations of the female foursome.

Girls Illustrated is back for the final season of GIRLS! ✨💖✨ @girlshbo A video posted by Nina Cosford (@ninacosford) on Feb 12, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

my favourite #GIRLS are coming back today 🤘🏻#girlshbo A photo posted by silviabes (@silvia_bes) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:59am PST

¿Quien más se muere de ganas del regreso de la neurótica Hannah Horvath y el resto de @girlshbo (y boys)? ☝🏻 A photo posted by Nazaret Escobedo (@nazaretescobedo) on Feb 12, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Old screen print I did 3 years ago now… but @girlshbo season 6 airs tomorrow and old memories are good to re-live #screenprinting #oldmemoriesdiehard #girlshbo A photo posted by _JLR. N.Z (@_jessie_lee_robertson) on Feb 11, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

And finally, the Grammy’s were Sunday night. Take it away, Twitter comedians!

Metallica's Some Kind of Monster 2 is going to be about that botched #GRAMMYs performance 😬 — Jason Shapiro (@JDShapiro) February 13, 2017

I believe Carly Rae Jepsen goes to Target. #GRAMMYs — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 13, 2017

Not even a little bit embarrassed to admit how hard I just grooved to that Bee Gees tribute. #GRAMMYs — caprice crane (@capricecrane) February 13, 2017

The best thing about this Bee Gees tribute — KNOCK WOOD — is the absence of Jimmy Fallon. #GRAMMYs — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 13, 2017

David Bowie wins 5 Grammys but Ivanka wins zero. More votes from the dead. RIGGED. SAD! #GRAMMYs — aaron blitzstein (@BlitznBeans) February 13, 2017

Blazer over a jean jacket because never stop being Country. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/jQP1ofVUn2 — Travon Free (@Travon) February 13, 2017

Breitbart: Grammys Silence Screaming White Man #GRAMMYs — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 13, 2017

"Everyone makes mistakes. Mistakes are beautiful. I was a mistake. My parents are 73." – Justice (91 weeks) re: Adele at the #GRAMMYs — Los Feliz Daycare (@LosFelizDaycare) February 13, 2017

Adele called a do-over. Can she do that for the election too? Asking for 65 million friends. #GRAMMYs — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) February 13, 2017

I think Adele and Beyoncé are literally the only two people alive who could stop and restart the #Grammys. — Travon Free (@Travon) February 13, 2017

Loving this Bruno Mars song, "I Enjoy Human Sexual Relations, The Usual Way" #GRAMMYs — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 13, 2017

A silver (very, very, polished silver with some sequins maybe on top) lining.

If you're a country artist who lost a Grammy tonight, don't worry. There are about 120 country music awards shows coming up. #GRAMMYs — albertina rizzo (@albz) February 13, 2017

Beyonce, Beyonce, Beyonce! All hail Beyonce.

I just wish Beyoncé had some self esteem. #GRAMMYs — caprice crane (@capricecrane) February 13, 2017

Beyonce subtly implying she's better than every other pregnant woman ever. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/5XuUqdikeA — H. Alan Scott (@HAlanScott) February 13, 2017

What Beyoncé's performance needs is a football game before and after it. #Grammys — Ted Alexandro (@tedalexandro) February 13, 2017