Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Girls’ and Beyonce

Welcome back to tvDownload’s social media column — written for the people and by the people, like some kind of millennials’ Pravda. It’s where you can come to find out what the internet is saying about your favorite shows, and to see what new stuff might be worth checking out. You do want to fit in with the rest of us, don’t you, comrade?
Melissa McCarthy reprised her ingenious impression of White House Press Secre-crazy (why yes, we did make that up ourselves!) Sean Spicer on this week’s Saturday Night Live.
Alec Baldwin hosted, which of course meant some Trump action.
Look at this hilarious thing that really happened!
This showed up several places in my newsfeeds today. And here is the takeaway I received from it. • When preparation meets opportunity. Alec started his portrayal during the campaign time. Many did not expect the election results to go as they did. Whivh meant the demand for what Alec was doing would be short lived. But then we had a new president and Alec had 4 years of opportunity to walk in his gift. • Now we learn a newspaper has used a picture of Alec believing they had the picture of the real person. Unprecedented. • What may have started as simple satire skit on a late night comedy show has now become global recognition. Alec Baldwin is doing what he does, walking in his gift. People everywhere are buzzing about his portrayals and I'm sure tuning in to see him. • The gift this brings to all of us? Confirmation that you must not hesistate to begin walking in what you were called to do, no matter how small it may appear or short lived everyone may predict it will be. Eventually, in its aligned time, opportunity will open doors you never imagined in ways you did not expect. A newspaper mistook Alec for the real person. When has that ever happened? Not only does the readership now know the name Alec Baldwin, the news of this is spreading and adding more buzz to his name. • It doesnt matter how it looks at first. Do what you're called to do. Do not delay. When you move authentically, favor, opportunity and blessings will chase you down and overtake you. Stop sitting on your dreams. Step One, lets go!
Oh, poor Trump, or something.
If you’d been wondering, it like the internet’s love affair with Kate McKinnon is still going strong.
Here's some Baby Kate to brighten your day ☀️ • • • #katemckinnon #saturdaynightlive #snl #comedian #performer #actress #sketchcomedy #biggaysketchshow #lgbt #lesbian #gay #lgbtpride #celebrity #gilliananderson #xfiles #danascully #justinbieber #hillaryclinton #ellendegeneres #ghostbusters #holtzmann #jillianholtzmann #loveher #amazing #girlcrush
The premiere episode of the final season of Girls aired Sunday night. In the days leading up, people shared favorite moments and quotes from the show’s history.
I love Girls and I absolutely 💖 @ninacosford illustrations and she does these amazing ones of Girls. Go and check them out #girlsillustrated. My poor friends will attest to this being my manifesto, especially the bestos • • #Repost @ninacosford with @repostapp ・・・ #girls #girlshbo #girlsillustrated #friendship #season3
Folks also posted lovely illustrations of the female foursome.
1:9 HBO GIRLS Tribute – Leave Me Alone Final season begins tonight!! #drawing #illustration #illustrator #illustrators @lenadunham @jennikonner @girlsHBO @lennyletter #lenadunham #GirlsHBO #girlstribute #tribute #life #writer #onlinedating #babysitter #babysitting #bff #frenemies #frenemy #breakup #writing #reading #takingchances @illustration_daily #womenwhodraw #brooklyn
Amanhã vai estrear a última temporada de girls. Umas das minhas séries favoritas. Procurando quotes da série achei esta maravilhosa! E aí, qual a sua favorita?? (No Moleskine dá marca @opretelie , feita especialmente para mim. #girls #hannahhovarth #hbo #girlshbo #marcador #illustration #ilustração #girlpower #draw #desenho #tombow #koi #bushes #serie
And finally, the Grammy’s were Sunday night. Take it away, Twitter comedians!
A silver (very, very, polished silver with some sequins maybe on top) lining.
Beyonce, Beyonce, Beyonce! All hail Beyonce.