Social Download: Internet Reacts to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Girls’ and Beyonce

By 02/13/17 10:47am
Beyonce at the 59th Grammy Awards.

Beyonce at the 59th Grammy Awards. Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

Melissa McCarthy reprised her ingenious impression of White House Press Secre-crazy (why yes, we did make that up ourselves!) Sean Spicer on this week’s Saturday Night Live.

#dumptrump #snl

A photo posted by CharLarrSF (@myvoice_2017) on

I wish I was as flexible as Spicer. #melissamccarthy #snl

A photo posted by Mags (@hellcatmaggie31) on

Almost got ran over by Spicey last night! #snl #spicey #spicer #sketch #coldopen #8h

A video posted by Paul Bogo (@paul_bogo) on

🙋🏻🙋🏾‍♂️🤦‍♂️I think this caption speaks for many of us. #mccarthyism #snl

A photo posted by lauriehorsman (@lauriehorsman) on

Alec Baldwin hosted, which of course meant some Trump action.

@Regrann from @leahmendieta – #snl #alecbaldwin #slayingtrump #melissaamccarthy #notmypresident – #regrann

A photo posted by AGirlHasNoPresident (@agirlhasnopresident) on

Look at this hilarious thing that really happened!

This showed up several places in my newsfeeds today. And here is the takeaway I received from it. • When preparation meets opportunity. Alec started his portrayal during the campaign time. Many did not expect the election results to go as they did. Whivh meant the demand for what Alec was doing would be short lived. But then we had a new president and Alec had 4 years of opportunity to walk in his gift. • Now we learn a newspaper has used a picture of Alec believing they had the picture of the real person. Unprecedented. • What may have started as simple satire skit on a late night comedy show has now become global recognition. Alec Baldwin is doing what he does, walking in his gift. People everywhere are buzzing about his portrayals and I'm sure tuning in to see him. • The gift this brings to all of us? Confirmation that you must not hesistate to begin walking in what you were called to do, no matter how small it may appear or short lived everyone may predict it will be. Eventually, in its aligned time, opportunity will open doors you never imagined in ways you did not expect. A newspaper mistook Alec for the real person. When has that ever happened? Not only does the readership now know the name Alec Baldwin, the news of this is spreading and adding more buzz to his name. • It doesnt matter how it looks at first. Do what you're called to do. Do not delay. When you move authentically, favor, opportunity and blessings will chase you down and overtake you. Stop sitting on your dreams. Step One, lets go!

A photo posted by Indrea Letice, M.Ed (@indrealetice) on

Oh, poor Trump, or something.

#seinfeld #trump #snl #alecbaldwin #georgecostanza

A video posted by Dave Kwestion Klein (@djkwestion) on

If you’d been wondering, it like the internet’s love affair with Kate McKinnon is still going strong.

Kate = cat (No. 15, special Crazy Kellyanne edition) 💁🏼🔪😺 #katemckinnon #cat #saturdaynightlive #snl #kellyanneconway #myedit

A photo posted by Covered In Cat Hair (@princess.kate.bitch) on

The premiere episode of the final season of Girls aired Sunday night. In the days leading up, people shared favorite moments and quotes from the show’s history.

Jessa is my spirit animal✨🌸✨@girlshbo

A photo posted by @its.brooklin.c on

@girlshbo 🙌🏼👏🏼 #girlshbo great fucking show!

A photo posted by J9 (@j9erss) on

@girlshbo premiere tonight! Final season. @sarahk0148 👭👭✨#girlshbo #lenadunham #adamdriver #tv #comedy #nyc #drama

A photo posted by Stephanie Bombita (@sguerthybombita) on

Because my ladies are back tonight! #girlshbo #shoshanna

A photo posted by @whitneytaylor22 on

Watched the Actor's Studio today. I can't believe it's the last season of Girls.

A photo posted by Lauren Hanson (@laurennicolehanson) on

Folks also posted lovely illustrations of the female foursome.

Girls Illustrated is back for the final season of GIRLS! ✨💖✨ @girlshbo

A video posted by Nina Cosford (@ninacosford) on

my favourite #GIRLS are coming back today 🤘🏻#girlshbo

A photo posted by silviabes (@silvia_bes) on

¿Quien más se muere de ganas del regreso de la neurótica Hannah Horvath y el resto de @girlshbo (y boys)? ☝🏻

A photo posted by Nazaret Escobedo (@nazaretescobedo) on

And finally, the Grammy’s were Sunday night. Take it away, Twitter comedians!

A silver (very, very, polished silver with some sequins maybe on top) lining.

Beyonce, Beyonce, Beyonce! All hail Beyonce.

