Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Orders a $40.04 Million Duplex Penthouse

He's joining fellow Greenwich Lane residents Toni Garrn, Michael Kors and Tamara Mellon

By 02/13/17 12:45pm
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz bought the priciest unit yet at the Greenwich Lane.
Corcoran Sunshine
The building is located in the heart of Greenwich Village.
Corcoran Sunshine
Where's the coffee maker?
Corcoran Sunshine
The marble-covered bathroom.
Corcoran Sunshine
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's an 82-foot pool in the building.
Corcoran Sunshine
And a hot tub.
Corcoran Sunshine
Schultz's apartment has over 1,600 square feet of outdoor space.
Corcoran Sunshine
Advertisement
Advertisement
There's a children's playroom downstairs.
Corcoran Sunshine
You may spot Toni Garrn and Michael Kors in the building.
Corcoran Sunshine
Slideshow | List
- / 9

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has opted for what can only be described as the venti macchiato with whipped cream of apartments.

The billionaire doled out $40.04 million for a duplex penthouse at 155 West 11th Street, reports The Real Deal, in the most expensive sale yet at the Greenwich Lane complex.

The purchase comes shortly after Schultz announced his resignation as CEO of Starbucks in December, effective in April 2017—he’s expected to stay on as executive chairman. Perhaps Schultz will have a bit more leisure time starting in April to decorate his new four-bedroom, 4.5-bath abode.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz bought an over $40 million penthouse.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz bought an over $40 million penthouse. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The 5,587-square-foot apartment, which is directly accessed via a private elevator entrance, spans the 16th and 17th floors of the condominium, with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom millwork and oak hardwood floors throughout. The living room is on the 17th floor, and is fitted with a fireplace and wet bar, as well as a 1,400-square-foot wraparound terrace.

The kitchen features custom-paneled cabinetry, with gray marble countertops and backsplash, per the Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group listing. We’re sure Schultz can add a special coffeemaker.

The bedrooms are situated on the 16th floor, and the master suite contains two walk-in closets and a 184-square-foot private terrace, as well as a five-fixture marble bath with a glass-enclosed shower.

Schultz is in good company in his new lodgings; he’s just the latest big name to nab a unit in the Greenwich Lane complex—he’s joining fellow buyers model (and Leo DiCaprio ex) Toni Garrn, Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, Dexter actor Michael Hall and Michael Kors.

 

Article continues below
More from Politics
1. The gubernatorial primaries. Both Democrats and Republicans in New Jersey seem to be gearing up for messy primary battles in 2017. While many of the Democratic side have already pledged allegiance to former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, Assemblyman John Wisniewski does not seem to be backing down from his own candidacy. Also on the Democratic side, state Senator Ray Lesniak appears to be positioning to officially enter the race after much waffling on the issue in recent months. The Republican side of the race features a wide cast of characters including Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno (pictured), Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, comedian Joe Piscopo, Nutley Commissioner Steve Rogers and grassroots candidate Joe Rullo. While only three of those have declared (Rogers, Rullo and Ciattarelli), the others are all actively getting a feel for the field as well.
Guadagno Announces Second Round of GOP Endorsements

Must Reads