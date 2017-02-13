Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz Orders a $40.04 Million Duplex Penthouse

You may spot Toni Garrn and Michael Kors in the building.

The building is located in the heart of Greenwich Village.









Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has opted for what can only be described as the venti macchiato with whipped cream of apartments.

The billionaire doled out $40.04 million for a duplex penthouse at 155 West 11th Street, reports The Real Deal, in the most expensive sale yet at the Greenwich Lane complex.

The purchase comes shortly after Schultz announced his resignation as CEO of Starbucks in December, effective in April 2017—he’s expected to stay on as executive chairman. Perhaps Schultz will have a bit more leisure time starting in April to decorate his new four-bedroom, 4.5-bath abode.

The 5,587-square-foot apartment, which is directly accessed via a private elevator entrance, spans the 16th and 17th floors of the condominium, with floor-to-ceiling windows, custom millwork and oak hardwood floors throughout. The living room is on the 17th floor, and is fitted with a fireplace and wet bar, as well as a 1,400-square-foot wraparound terrace.

The kitchen features custom-paneled cabinetry, with gray marble countertops and backsplash, per the Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group listing. We’re sure Schultz can add a special coffeemaker.

The bedrooms are situated on the 16th floor, and the master suite contains two walk-in closets and a 184-square-foot private terrace, as well as a five-fixture marble bath with a glass-enclosed shower.

Schultz is in good company in his new lodgings; he’s just the latest big name to nab a unit in the Greenwich Lane complex—he’s joining fellow buyers model (and Leo DiCaprio ex) Toni Garrn, Jimmy Choo co-founder Tamara Mellon, Dexter actor Michael Hall and Michael Kors.