The World’s Preppiest Collaboration Has Arrived

The Starbucks, Lilly Pulitzer and S’well collaboration, which is worthy of a page in the next modern-day Preppy Handbook, finally arrives online today. While the collection has been sold in a limited number of stores, this range of brightly colored Lilly Pulitzer water bottles are finally available to everyone. If you personally find Pulitzer prints too busy to actually wear, why not keep one installed at your desk or tucked in your gym bag? On the other hand, you could always select a dress or crop top set and match it to one of four water bottles.

The bottles, which are covered in a few variations of the brand’s signature pink, green and blue floral prints, will certainly be spotted at sorority meetings and barre classes all over America. There’s free online shipping for orders of $50 or more, so entire pledge classes can order en masse.

Head to a Starbucks near you to purchase an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer x @Starbucks @SwellBottle. Quantities are limited so go, go, go! These special bottles are only available in select Starbucks locations and will be available on starbucks.com later this spring. #LillyLovesStarbucks A post shared by Lilly Pulitzer (@lillypulitzer) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:42am PST

S’well bottles are beloved, not only because of their super trendy exteriors (like marble and internet pink), but because the brand’s mission is to rid the world of plastic bottles. They have a charitable component, as they are a proud supporter of UNICEF. S’well has donated $200,000 to the organization since 2015 to improve access to clean water. It certainly helps that S’well bottles promise to keep drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12.

While it’s not a Lilly Pulitzer yacht or his and hers golf cart, these are still quite the preppy accessory. They’re being offered in limited quantities, so start refreshing your browser now. It’s all for a good cause (and certainly easier to tote around than a golf cart).