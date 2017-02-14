Article continues below
A New Orleans police officer holds a cross that has been studded with nails and decorated with special charms. Found on the doorstep of a woman’s house, and bearing the name of her fiancée, it was assumed to be a voodoo cross intended to split them up. Policeman holding a voodoo cross, New Orleans, Louisiana, 17 June 1949.
Want to Unlock the Secrets of the Occult? Art History Holds Answers

