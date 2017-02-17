The 21 Best Shoes Spotted on the NYFW Runways

This season was all about embellished boots, clunky platforms and jewel-toned satin kicks

By 02/17/17 12:19pm
Tanya Taylor.
Instagram
Monse.
Getty Images
Rosie Assoulin.
Getty Images
Rosie Assoulin.
Getty Images
Rosie Assoulin.
Courtesy Swarovski
Tory Burch.
Getty Images
Tory Burch.
Getty Images
3.1 Phillip Lim.
Getty Images
Proenza Schouler.
Getty Images
Tibi.
Getty Images
Altuzarra.
Getty Images
Brock Collection.
Getty Images
Alice + Olivia.
Getty Images
Thom Browne.
Getty Images
Delpozo.
Getty Images
Marc Jacobs.
Getty Images
Calvin Klein.
Getty Images
Gabriela Hearst.
Instagram
Gabriela Hearst.
Instagram
Ralph Lauren.
Getty Images
Sies Marjan.
Courtesy Sies Marjan
Analyzing runway looks is a head-to-toe activity. Starting with the expertly tousled hair, the critiques continue on down to the shoes. And this season, there were plenty of beautiful footwear options to ogle.

In fact, this season saw the introduction of two very exciting shoe ranges: Rosie Assoulin and Sies Marjan. Assoulin debuted a line of vegan kicks that were handmade with wooden spindle heels and the most sumptuous floral brocades; they worked incredibly well with the designer’s voluminous frocks and ladylike trousers this season. Meanwhile, Sies Marjan kept their inaugural range clunky, geometric and in a slew of drool-worthy suede hues. Be sure to check out the architectural swoop of the stacked wooden heel on their open-toe slingback loafers.

Gabriela Hearst dressed up a white leather bootie with blue and white stones, while Thom Browne offered much-discussed ice skate-inspired footwear. Meanwhile, Tanya Taylor really delivered with her dreamy lineup of feminine boots. Designed in collaboration with Coliac Official, we’re particularly in love with the yellow floral pair and the ones in shimmering holographic blue, each of which has a lace-up design on the back. Swoon!

Click through to see the best shoes of the season.

