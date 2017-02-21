The 21 Most Intricate Looks From London Fashion Week

Sometimes it pays to be complicated

By 02/21/17 1:07pm
Burberry.
Getty Images
Erdem.
Getty Images
Christopher Kane.
Getty Images
Mulberry.
Getty Images
Ashley Williams
Courtesy Ashley Williams
Shrimps.
Courtesy Shrimps
Mary Katrantzou.
Getty Images
Roksanda.
Getty Images
Ports 1961.
Getty Images
Simone Rocha.
Getty Images
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi.
Getty Images
Peter Pilotto.
Getty Images
Pringle of Scotland.
Getty Images
Marques'Almeida.
Getty Images
Versus Versace.
Getty Images
J.W.Anderson.
Getty Images
Molly Goddard.
Getty Images
Joseph.
Getty Images
Faustine Steinmetz.
Getty Images
Roland Mouret.
Getty Images
Anya Hindmarch.
Courtesy Anya Hindmarch
Slideshow | List
- / 21

London Fashion Week is the very cool, slightly punk little sister of the whole Fashion Month. Not only is it an abbreviated week, spanning just five days (plus one day of introductory parties), but the designers on the calendar are more experimental overall, from the set design to the clothing on display.

Intricacy was key this season, as seen by Mary Katrantzou‘s Disney scenes, replicated in a dizzying display of beading and handwork. Burberry‘s lace concoctions, which are available to purchase now, had a similar vertiginous effect thanks to the delicate handiwork. Erdem, Peter Pilotto and Christopher Kane each delivered their personal take on delightfully busy prints, from a modern day rose garden to a chaotic swirl of patchwork.

And the outerwear delivered, too. J.W.Anderson offered up a take on the super cropped moto jacket while Versus Versace stayed on-trend with a bold pink puffer. Our favorite jacket was the decidedly fuzzy knit iteration from Pringle of Scotland, which featured extra-large buttons and super-sized sleeves. Click through to see the rest of the looks from London Fashion Week that stole our hearts.

