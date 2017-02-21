The Best of Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

On Monday, Ringo Starr tweeted out a picture of himself alongside Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney. Implying he had only made a quick bass contribution on Ringo’s new record, the Internet still went wild to see these two legends working together yet again. And rightfully so.

Technically, the two worked together on every Beatles’ song, and McCartney and his wife have made plenty of contributions to Ringo’s solo work as producers, backing vocalists and adding a great deal of instrumentals. McCartney played bass and keyboard on a majority of Ringo’s 1981 comeback album Stop and Smell the Roses.

Still, it is rare to see the two work together in a singer/songwriter capacity. Throughout the Beatles’ reign in the sixties, only a handful of songs were penned by McCartney and performed by Starr. Only in their solo work did Starr do writing for McCartney. Yet, these songs remain some of the strangest hits and hidden gems of these artists discography. Here are the highlights of their time in the studio together:

Yellow Submarine

Ringo’s biggest hit and one of The Beatles’ wackiest, most child-friendly songs from their psychedelic era, “Yellow Submarine” is a classic. Most casual Beatles fans will surely credit the songwriting to Ringo, but it was indeed Paul that penned this one. The song spawned The Beatles’ final cinematic endeavor, a fanciful animated fantasy, and is a bonafide sing-along to this day.

With a Little Help From My Friends

Every single track on Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band is a certified jam. It is truly the grooviest and most listenable Beatles record. A highlight from this trip of an album is the McCartney penned and Starr sung “With a Little Help From My Friends.” Look no further for proof that these two should do more work together.

Six O’Clock

The top comment on this video reads, “most songs on this album have more Beatles in a single song than some tracks on the White Album.” And it’s true. McCartney and his wife wrote and helped record this track for Starr’s first solo pop album Ringo. George Harrison, however, has even more credits throughout this record as a contributing songwriter and guitarist. John Lennon wrote the opener “I’m The Greatest,” which marked the only time Starr, Harrison, and Lennon worked together post-Beatlemania.

Really Love You

The singular Paul McCartney song from his solo career that was written by Ringo, “Really Love You,” sounds like a Beatles song with a contemporary twist, which is quite the throwback considering it was released in 1997. The stripped down, bare essentials approach gives it a Ringo vibe.

Carry That Weight

“Carry That Weight” (and the medley it is a memorable slice of) is one of the rare Beatles tracks penned by all four members. It isn’t a direct collaboration between Ringo and Paul, but it does show the kind of soaring melody that collaboration can create.

Bonus: Angel in Disguise

This one doesn’t quite make it on the technicality that it has never been heard. “Angel in Disguise” would be the only song co-written exclusively by Starr and McCartney, but unfortunately it didn’t make the cut for the 1992 album, Time Takes Time. The track still remains incomplete and the demo unheard. It has since become one of Beatles’ fans most intriguing and frustrating cases. Oh, what could have been.