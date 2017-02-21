The Top 11 Moments of LFW

What you missed in London…

By 02/21/17 5:34pm
Stella Tennant.

Stella Tennant. Getty Images

1. Old school Supers, Stella Tennant and Erin O’Connor, walked with fashion designer Bella Freud in Oxfam’s first ever fashion show at LFW

Adwoa Aboah at Versus Versace.

Adwoa Aboah at Versus Versace. Getty Images

2. The hype keeps coming, as the Hadid girls strutted their stuff to wild applause on the Versus catwalk on Saturday night, alongside an almost unrecognizable Adwoa Aboah. In the FROW Jordan Dunn watched on, with Lottie Moss, MIA, Tinie Tempah and Rocco Ritchie.

Will.i.am.

Will.i.am. Getty Images

3. Yankee Doodle Dandy Man, Will.i.am, popped up everywhere at LFW, cementing his place as London’s best dressed adoptive son.

Molly Goddard.

Molly Goddard. Getty Images

4. Tea and cake at Molly Goddard’s place turned out to be a rather grand affair with chandeliers at the Tate. Loved her zippy bumble bee cardi’s cut short and boxy over mini ballet tutus.

Kate Bosworth.

Kate Bosworth. Getty Images

5. Sofia Richie rocked up at Topshop Unique, Olivia Palermo hit up Pringle of Scotland and Kate Bosworth was spotted at Henry Holland (streets ahead in the style stakes).

Anya Hindmarch.

Anya Hindmarch. Courtesy Anya Hindmarch

6. Elasticated toddler trainer panties in dusky see-through PVC, as seen at Anya Hindmarch’s fabulous show provided the best nostalgia moment.

Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner. Courtesy LOVE

7.  The only sexy Jenner, Kendall, came to London to Party. She was seen bargain hunting for bric-a-brac at Portobello Road at the weekend.

The late designer Richard Nicoll.

The late designer Richard Nicoll. Getty Images

8. Color keeps on coming as Pantone have just invented a gorgeous new shade Nicoll Blue, in honor of the talented blue-eyed fashion designer, Richard Nicoll, who died suddenly last year.

9. What starts off catchy and upbeat, surreptitiously morphs into brain numbingly irritating when played enough on repeat. Bored already of the over-played soundtrack to La La Land.

Mary Katrantzou.

Mary Katrantzou. Getty Images

10. In less capable hands, a collaboration with Disney may not have produced such an Oscar winning collection, but Mary Katrantzou turned inspiration from Fantasia into fabulous beaded creations, bursting with the explosive color and glamour of the original 1940s film, Fantasia.

11. You heard it here first: Roberts Wood is the designer to watch out for. Dover Street Market have already snapped them up.

Article continues below
More from Politics
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Dr. Herminia Palacio, deputy mayor for health and human services, introduce the new ACS Commissioner David Hansell.
New Children’s Services Head Lays Out Plan to Prevent More Child Deaths