The Top 11 Moments of LFW

1. Old school Supers, Stella Tennant and Erin O’Connor, walked with fashion designer Bella Freud in Oxfam’s first ever fashion show at LFW

2. The hype keeps coming, as the Hadid girls strutted their stuff to wild applause on the Versus catwalk on Saturday night, alongside an almost unrecognizable Adwoa Aboah. In the FROW Jordan Dunn watched on, with Lottie Moss, MIA, Tinie Tempah and Rocco Ritchie.

3. Yankee Doodle Dandy Man, Will.i.am, popped up everywhere at LFW, cementing his place as London’s best dressed adoptive son.

4. Tea and cake at Molly Goddard’s place turned out to be a rather grand affair with chandeliers at the Tate. Loved her zippy bumble bee cardi’s cut short and boxy over mini ballet tutus.

5. Sofia Richie rocked up at Topshop Unique, Olivia Palermo hit up Pringle of Scotland and Kate Bosworth was spotted at Henry Holland (streets ahead in the style stakes).

6. Elasticated toddler trainer panties in dusky see-through PVC, as seen at Anya Hindmarch’s fabulous show provided the best nostalgia moment.

7. The only sexy Jenner, Kendall, came to London to Party. She was seen bargain hunting for bric-a-brac at Portobello Road at the weekend.

8. Color keeps on coming as Pantone have just invented a gorgeous new shade Nicoll Blue, in honor of the talented blue-eyed fashion designer, Richard Nicoll, who died suddenly last year.

9. What starts off catchy and upbeat, surreptitiously morphs into brain numbingly irritating when played enough on repeat. Bored already of the over-played soundtrack to La La Land.

10. In less capable hands, a collaboration with Disney may not have produced such an Oscar winning collection, but Mary Katrantzou turned inspiration from Fantasia into fabulous beaded creations, bursting with the explosive color and glamour of the original 1940s film, Fantasia.

#robertswood AW17 coverage on @highsnobiety with beautiful images by @eva.al.desnudo ❤ Here 🙌@themodelshaunfeb12 wearing our hand-linked organza dress with abstracted 'quilting' detail A post shared by ROBERTS | WOOD (@roberts.wood) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:57am PST

11. You heard it here first: Roberts Wood is the designer to watch out for. Dover Street Market have already snapped them up.