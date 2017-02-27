This Twitter Account Reacts To The Bad News In Your Timeline With an Infinite Scream

I’ve begun dreading the news on Twitter each morning, and have retreated to art as a place of refuge. I was so relieved to find that one of my favorite artworks feels the same way. @infinite_scream is a Twitter account impersonating Edvard Munch’s famous work “The Scream;” it responds to any mentions with a shriek (example: AAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHH). According to @NoraReed, creator of the account, “the greatest thing about @infinite_scream is that the world is terrible, so every time it tweets it will appear to be reacting to your timeline.” Sometimes it helps just to let it out.

