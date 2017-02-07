Ty Burrell Is Moving Right By the Dunphy House













‘Modern Family’ star Ty Burrell is seriously upgrading his Los Angeles residence. Burrell, who portrays real estate broker Phil Dunphy in the series, is reportedly the buyer of a 3,200-square-foot two-story home in Cheviot Hills.

It’s a big improvement from his old digs, though one can’t complain about a two-bedroom, two-bathroom Culver City penthouse. Still, it clocked in at just 1,680 square feet—Burrell and his wife, Holly, listed that apartment last month, and already found a buyer.

Burrell doled out a touch over $4.2 million for his new four-bedroom, four-bathroom house, reports Variety. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and gothic-arched door, according to the listing held by broker Ron Wynn of Coldwell Banker. There are white plastered walls, casement windows and hardwood floors, as well as exposed wood beams—so it’s all the keywords one hears for a Soho loft, but in Los Angeles.

The master suite is on the second floor (a ‘gotta fix that step’ joke must be included), with both a sun porch and a balcony, as well as a dressing room and a recently renovated bathroom complete with black-and-white tiled floors and a freestanding soaking tub.

Surprisingly (for California), there’s no pool, but there is a garden with fruit trees and flowers. Despite all of these attributes, though, our favorite fact about the house is that it’s just a few blocks away from the Dunphy family home—well, the home where they filmed the exterior shots for the house.