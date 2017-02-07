Ty Burrell Is Moving Right By the Dunphy House

The actor purchased a $4.2 million home just a few blocks away from the house used for exterior shots for the Dunphy family's abode

By 02/07/17 3:56pm
Ty Burrell paid a touch over $4.2 million for the home.
Coldwell Banker
City views.
Coldwell Banker
The home is south of Century City in LA.
Coldwell Banker
The master suite.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Spanish Colonial Revival style home is a big upgrade from his old apartment.
Coldwell Banker
The kitchen.
Coldwell Banker
The home was built in the 1920s.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gotta fix that step.
Coldwell Banker
Many a beamed ceiling.
Coldwell Banker
A dressing room in the master.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
Arched doorways.
Coldwell Banker
The bathrooms are newly renovated.
Coldwell Banker
It's twice the size of the apartment he's selling.
Coldwell Banker
Advertisement
Advertisement
It's close to his fictional home, too.
Coldwell Banker
Slideshow | List
- / 14

‘Modern Family’ star Ty Burrell is seriously upgrading his Los Angeles residence. Burrell, who portrays real estate broker Phil Dunphy in the series, is reportedly the buyer of a 3,200-square-foot two-story home in Cheviot Hills.

It’s a big improvement from his old digs, though one can’t complain about a two-bedroom, two-bathroom Culver City penthouse. Still, it clocked in at just 1,680 square feet—Burrell and his wife, Holly, listed that apartment last month, and already found a buyer.

Burrell doled out a touch over $4.2 million for his new four-bedroom, four-bathroom house, reports Variety. The Spanish Colonial Revival-style home includes a living room with a wood-burning fireplace and gothic-arched door, according to the listing held by broker Ron Wynn of Coldwell Banker. There are white plastered walls, casement windows and hardwood floors, as well as exposed wood beams—so it’s all the keywords one hears for a Soho loft, but in Los Angeles.

Ty Burrell bought a new Los Angeles home.

Ty Burrell bought a new Los Angeles home. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The master suite is on the second floor (a ‘gotta fix that step’ joke must be included), with both a sun porch and a balcony, as well as a dressing room and a recently renovated bathroom complete with black-and-white tiled floors and a freestanding soaking tub.

Surprisingly (for California), there’s no pool, but there is a garden with fruit trees and flowers. Despite all of these attributes, though, our favorite fact about the house is that it’s just a few blocks away from the Dunphy family home—well, the home where they filmed the exterior shots for the house.

Article continues below
More from Style & Design
Is the entire Hadid family moving to New York?
Is Yolanda Hadid Joining Gigi and Bella in New York?

Must Reads