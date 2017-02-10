17 Valentine’s Day Cocktails to Get You In the Mood

The infamous love day comes with a few givens—chocolates, roses and, of course, cocktails. Here's a few recipes you can make at home to help set the romantic mood.

Trouble Maker

1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka
1 oz. Bonal
3/4 oz. simple syrup
3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
4 slices of english cucumber and 2 strawberries muddled

Shake and pour in collins glass. Float soda and garnish.

Whiskey Blue

Cupid's Arrow

1 oz. La Pinta Pomegranate liqueur
1 oz. Encanto Pisco
3 oz. Sprite
Garnish with a lim wedge

La Pinta

Pink Wink

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
1 oz. salted watermelon syrup*
3/4 oz. lime juice
4-5 muddled blueberries
Top with soda water
Garnish with mint sprig and speared blueberries

To make salted watermelon syrup: combine 1 cup of fresh watermelon juice with 1 cup sugar. Add 1 teaspoon of salt. Combine cocktail ingredients over ice in glass.

Smirnoff

Killer in Red

3/4 oz. Campari
3/4 oz. Cinzano 1757 Bianco
1/2 oz. Grand Marnier
3/4 oz. Chamomile Gin
Drop of Rose Essence

Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir with a bar spoon. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Finish with a drop of rose essential oil and serve.

Banfi
Love Potion #9

1/2 oz. Spiced rum
1/2 oz.Belvoir Elderflower & Rose Lemonade
2.5 oz. Pomegranate juice
2 squeezed lime wedges
Garnish with

Pour all ingredients into a hi-ball filled with cubed ice and garnish with fresh mint

Belvoir

Livin' In Sin

1 oz. Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin
1/2 oz. Ancho-Infused Bluebird Vodka
1/2 oz. Lemon juice
3/4 oz. Maple syrup
2 dashes Fee Brothers Cranberry bitters
2 dashes Absinthe
1 Egg White
Garnishe with Cranberry Bitters Spatter

Bluebird

Hot Angry Love

4 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
1.5 oz Fireball
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
2 dashes Miracle Mile Chocolate Chile Bitters
2 Strawberries

Muddle strawberry and shake witha ll ingredients except the cider. Fine strain into a rocks glass with ice. Top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and garnish with half a strawberry.

Angry Orchard
Lady Vixen

2 oz. toki suntory
1 oz. lemon grass cordial
1/2 oz. agave
Fresh mint and lemons

Muddle 3 mint sprigs, 3 lemon wedges and agave. Add Toki and lemongrass cordial. Shake and strain over crushed iced

Served at Gramercy Park Hotel’s Rose Bar

Gramercy Park Hotel

Sailor Jerry Cherry

1 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
3 oz. Lemon-lime soda
Grenadine or Cherry Heering floater
Garnish with a Jerry Cherry*

*Drain a 10-oz jar of Maraschino Cherries of their liquid. Fill with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. Return the lid and refrigerate for at least 1 week.

Sailor Jerry

Absolut Lime Vodkarita

2 oz. Absolut Lime
1 oz. Lime juice
1/2 oz. Agave nectar
Garnish with a lime wedge

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and a half salted rim. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Absolut
Tito's Everything Nice

2 oz. Rose Petal Tito's Handmade Vodka Infusion*
1 oz. Fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz. Ginger simple syrup**
Top with a splash of Brut sparkling wine
Garnish with a piece of candied ginger or a lemon twist

*To make vodka infusion: Thoroughly wash about a cup of red rose petals in water.Add to a liter of Tito's Handmade Vodka, andAllow to sit in a cool place, away from direct sunlight for 5-7 days, giving it a good shake every day or so. Strain the rose petals out of the bottle after 5-7 days, or when the mixture has reached the desired taste.

**To make the ginger simple syrup: Peel a good sized chunk of fresh ginger and slice into thin rounds. You should have about 1/2-3/4 cup. Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and fresh ginger slices to a pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and gently simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Remove from heat, strain into a jar, and allow to cool completely.

Add the rose petal Tito's Handmade Vodka infusion, the fresh lemon juice (double strained) and the ginger simple syrup to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, and strain into a coupe glass.

Tito's Handmade Vodka

DeLeón Tequila Beso Caliente

1.5 oz. DeLeón Reposado tequila
1 oz. Simple syrup
3/4 oz. Lemon juice
4-6 Dashes Angostura bitters

DeLeón

Guavazcal

2 oz. Mezcal
1.5 oz. Guava juice
3/4 oz. Lime juice
Top with ginger beer

Shake well and pour over ice. Add ginger beer.

Served at Citrico

Citrico
Cruzan Valentine's Sparkler

1.5 oz. Cruzan Aged Light Rum
1.5 oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup
1/2 oz. Unsweetened Fresh Cranberry Juice
2 oz. Sparkling Wine
Garnish with a heart-shaped orange peel

Combine all ingredients in a champagne flute and stir twice

Cruzan

Young Lust

1.5 oz Skyy Vodka
1 oz. Pamma Pomegranate Liqueur
3/4 oz. Lime Juice
1/2 oz. Agave
Top with ginger beer
Garnish with a lime wheel

Shake and pour over ice in rocks glass

Served at The Election Room at Dream Downtown

The Electric Room

Heart Throb

1 oz. Vodka
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
3/4 oz. Pear Nectar
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
Top with Ruffino Sparkling rosé
Garnish with sprigs of thyme

Shake all ingredients except rosé and strain into a highball glass with some ice.

Ruffino
Any Which Way But Left

1 oz. Jägermeister
1 oz. Aperol
1 oz. Brovo Amaro
Dash of Chocolate Molé bitters
Garnish with a grapefruit peel

Combine all ingredients together, stir, strain into rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish.

Created by Matt Friedlander, Fools Gold

Jägermeister
