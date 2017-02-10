17 Valentine’s Day Cocktails to Get You In the Mood

Trouble Maker
1.5 oz. Belvedere Vodka
1 oz. Bonal
3/4 oz. simple syrup
3/4 oz. fresh lime juice
4 slices of english cucumber and 2 strawberries muddled
Shake and pour in collins glass. Float soda and garnish.
Cupid's Arrow
1 oz. La Pinta Pomegranate liqueur
1 oz. Encanto Pisco
3 oz. Sprite
Garnish with a lim wedge
Pink Wink
1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
1 oz. salted watermelon syrup*
3/4 oz. lime juice
4-5 muddled blueberries
Top with soda water
Garnish with mint sprig and speared blueberries
To make salted watermelon syrup: combine 1 cup of fresh watermelon juice with 1 cup sugar. Add 1 teaspoon of salt. Combine cocktail ingredients over ice in glass.
Killer in Red
3/4 oz. Campari
3/4 oz. Cinzano 1757 Bianco
1/2 oz. Grand Marnier
3/4 oz. Chamomile Gin
Drop of Rose Essence
Pour all the ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice and stir with a bar spoon. Strain the cocktail into a chilled coupe. Finish with a drop of rose essential oil and serve.
Love Potion #9
1/2 oz. Spiced rum
1/2 oz.Belvoir Elderflower & Rose Lemonade
2.5 oz. Pomegranate juice
2 squeezed lime wedges
Garnish with
Pour all ingredients into a hi-ball filled with cubed ice and garnish with fresh mint
Livin' In Sin
1 oz. Bluebird Distilling Juniperus Gin
1/2 oz. Ancho-Infused Bluebird Vodka
1/2 oz. Lemon juice
3/4 oz. Maple syrup
2 dashes Fee Brothers Cranberry bitters
2 dashes Absinthe
1 Egg White
Garnishe with Cranberry Bitters Spatter
Hot Angry Love
4 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple
1.5 oz Fireball
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
2 dashes Miracle Mile Chocolate Chile Bitters
2 Strawberries
Muddle strawberry and shake witha ll ingredients except the cider. Fine strain into a rocks glass with ice. Top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and garnish with half a strawberry.
Lady Vixen
2 oz. toki suntory
1 oz. lemon grass cordial
1/2 oz. agave
Fresh mint and lemons
Muddle 3 mint sprigs, 3 lemon wedges and agave. Add Toki and lemongrass cordial. Shake and strain over crushed iced
Served at Gramercy Park Hotel’s Rose Bar
Sailor Jerry Cherry
1 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum
3 oz. Lemon-lime soda
Grenadine or Cherry Heering floater
Garnish with a Jerry Cherry*
*Drain a 10-oz jar of Maraschino Cherries of their liquid. Fill with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. Return the lid and refrigerate for at least 1 week.
Absolut Lime Vodkarita
2 oz. Absolut Lime
1 oz. Lime juice
1/2 oz. Agave nectar
Garnish with a lime wedge
Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a rocks glass with fresh ice and a half salted rim. Garnish with a lime wedge.
Tito's Everything Nice
2 oz. Rose Petal Tito's Handmade Vodka Infusion*
1 oz. Fresh lemon juice
3/4 oz. Ginger simple syrup**
Top with a splash of Brut sparkling wine
Garnish with a piece of candied ginger or a lemon twist
*To make vodka infusion: Thoroughly wash about a cup of red rose petals in water.Add to a liter of Tito's Handmade Vodka, andAllow to sit in a cool place, away from direct sunlight for 5-7 days, giving it a good shake every day or so. Strain the rose petals out of the bottle after 5-7 days, or when the mixture has reached the desired taste.
**To make the ginger simple syrup: Peel a good sized chunk of fresh ginger and slice into thin rounds. You should have about 1/2-3/4 cup. Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and fresh ginger slices to a pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and gently simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Remove from heat, strain into a jar, and allow to cool completely.
Add the rose petal Tito's Handmade Vodka infusion, the fresh lemon juice (double strained) and the ginger simple syrup to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, and strain into a coupe glass.
DeLeón Tequila Beso Caliente
1.5 oz. DeLeón Reposado tequila
1 oz. Simple syrup
3/4 oz. Lemon juice
4-6 Dashes Angostura bitters
Guavazcal
2 oz. Mezcal
1.5 oz. Guava juice
3/4 oz. Lime juice
Top with ginger beer
Shake well and pour over ice. Add ginger beer.
Served at Citrico
Cruzan Valentine's Sparkler
1.5 oz. Cruzan Aged Light Rum
1.5 oz. Vanilla Simple Syrup
1/2 oz. Unsweetened Fresh Cranberry Juice
2 oz. Sparkling Wine
Garnish with a heart-shaped orange peel
Combine all ingredients in a champagne flute and stir twice
Young Lust
1.5 oz Skyy Vodka
1 oz. Pamma Pomegranate Liqueur
3/4 oz. Lime Juice
1/2 oz. Agave
Top with ginger beer
Garnish with a lime wheel
Shake and pour over ice in rocks glass
Served at The Election Room at Dream Downtown
Heart Throb
1 oz. Vodka
3/4 oz. Lemon Juice
3/4 oz. Pear Nectar
1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
Top with Ruffino Sparkling rosé
Garnish with sprigs of thyme
Shake all ingredients except rosé and strain into a highball glass with some ice.
Any Which Way But Left
1 oz. Jägermeister
1 oz. Aperol
1 oz. Brovo Amaro
Dash of Chocolate Molé bitters
Garnish with a grapefruit peel
Combine all ingredients together, stir, strain into rocks glass over fresh ice and garnish.
Created by Matt Friedlander, Fools Gold