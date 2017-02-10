17 Valentine’s Day Cocktails to Get You In the Mood

Tito's Everything Nice

2 oz. Rose Petal Tito's Handmade Vodka Infusion*

1 oz. Fresh lemon juice

3/4 oz. Ginger simple syrup**

Top with a splash of Brut sparkling wine

Garnish with a piece of candied ginger or a lemon twist

*To make vodka infusion: Thoroughly wash about a cup of red rose petals in water.Add to a liter of Tito's Handmade Vodka, andAllow to sit in a cool place, away from direct sunlight for 5-7 days, giving it a good shake every day or so. Strain the rose petals out of the bottle after 5-7 days, or when the mixture has reached the desired taste.

**To make the ginger simple syrup: Peel a good sized chunk of fresh ginger and slice into thin rounds. You should have about 1/2-3/4 cup. Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of water and fresh ginger slices to a pot. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and gently simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes. Remove from heat, strain into a jar, and allow to cool completely.

Add the rose petal Tito's Handmade Vodka infusion, the fresh lemon juice (double strained) and the ginger simple syrup to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well, and strain into a coupe glass.