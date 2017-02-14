13 Hilariously Savage Donald Trump Valentine’s Day Memes

'I'd executive order you into my arms'

By 02/14/17 1:27pm
.
Instagram/steezememes
.
Instagram/betches_sup
.
Instagram/juanma-blanc
.
Instagram/djsl403
Advertisement
Advertisement
.
Instagram/xx.pepethefrog.xx
.
Instagram/maaaaarieeeeeee
.
College Humor
Advertisement
Advertisement
.
Instagram/maaaaarieeeeeee
.
Instagram/shoka6
.
Instagram/swacksicus_maximus
Advertisement
Advertisement
.
Instagram/anitpotatosocial
.
Instagram/maaaaarieeeeeee
.
Instagram/beeeerd
Slideshow | List
- / 13

Whether you’re single or will be spending February 14 with a hot date, you could use a laugh on this extra sappy day. Memes of Donald Trump Valentine’s Day cards may be an unexpected joke, but oh boy do they deliver.

It turns out that Trump’s nonstop talk about walls, deportation and his love for his daughter Ivanka actually make for pretty creative Valentine’s Day taglines. Are they romantic? Not quite. But they throw some serious shade at the POTUS, which will definitely get some people excited.

Flip through the slides above to see the cards.

Article continues below
More from Politics
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a rally on Capitol Hill to "demand economic and social justice and equality."
Millennial Veteran DNC Chair Candidate Calls Out Rigged Primaries, Corrupt Dems

Must Reads