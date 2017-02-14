13 Hilariously Savage Donald Trump Valentine’s Day Memes













Whether you’re single or will be spending February 14 with a hot date, you could use a laugh on this extra sappy day. Memes of Donald Trump Valentine’s Day cards may be an unexpected joke, but oh boy do they deliver.

It turns out that Trump’s nonstop talk about walls, deportation and his love for his daughter Ivanka actually make for pretty creative Valentine’s Day taglines. Are they romantic? Not quite. But they throw some serious shade at the POTUS, which will definitely get some people excited.

Flip through the slides above to see the cards.