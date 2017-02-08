Watch: First Look at Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing in ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’

A day after dropping its first official trailer, Marvel’s Iron Fist offers a first look at Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones, of Sand Snake infamy) as Colleen Wing.

Wing–who made her debut in Marvel Premiere #19 from writer Doug Moench and artist Larry Hama—was raised in the northern mountain ranges of Japan and trained in the arts of the samurai by her grandfather, Kenji Ozawa. Daughter to a mysteriously murdered mother, Colleen came to New York to be with her Columbia professor father. Because Marvel’s New York is one, long continuous gang war, Colleen soon finds herself caught in a West Side gun battle, in which she is saved by police officer–and future best friend–Misty Knight (played by the show-stealing Simone Missick in Marvel’s Luke Cage).

Henwick will make her Marvel debut as Wing in Iron Fist (March 17), and revive the character in Netflix’s superhero team-up, The Defenders.