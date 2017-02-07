Finn Jones Kicks Every Kind of Ass in ‘Marvel’s Iron Fist’ Trailer

Last we saw Finn Jones, he was being blown to all hell by Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones. Now he’s back, bearded and better than ever, in Marvel’s Iron Fist, the fourth and final piece in Netflix’s The Defenders puzzle. Short plot description: Dude kicks ass.

Longer plot description: Jones stars as Danny Rand, thought dead in a plane crash for 17 years, who returns to New York and his family’s corporation with a newfound proclivity for roundhouse kicks. But–as established in Daredevil, solidified in Jessica Jones and expanded in Luke Cage–New York is a dangerous place, where evil has upped its game in response to heroes who descend from the sky. When a “long-destined enemy” rises, Danny Rand must take on the mantle of the Iron Fist, which is highly symbolic but also literally means he can knock down walls with his super-powered hand. It’s pretty sweet.

Marvel’s Iron Fist debuts on Netflix March 17