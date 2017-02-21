We Never Miss These Spots For Cheap, Delicious Food When Out On Tour

There are two places we never miss stopping by while out on tour. One is Fu Shing Cafe in Bethesda, Maryland, outside of Washington D.C., and the other is Fatima’s Halal Kitchen in Astoria, Queens. Both restaurants are underwhelming as far as decor is concerned, but the food and the prices will knock you off your feet. At Fu Shing, try the spicy crispy shrimp and the chicken and shrimp lettuce wraps. At Fatima’s get the Hunan Chicken.

