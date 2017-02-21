We Never Miss These Spots For Cheap, Delicious Food When Out On Tour

By 02/21/17 11:15am
A spicy chicken dish from Fu Shing Cafe in Bethesda, Maryland. Image via

A spicy chicken dish from Fu Shing Cafe in Bethesda, Maryland. Image via Yelp.com

There are two places we never miss stopping by while out on tour.  One is Fu Shing Cafe in Bethesda, Maryland, outside of Washington D.C., and the other is Fatima’s Halal Kitchen in Astoria, Queens. Both restaurants are underwhelming as far as decor is concerned, but the food and the prices will knock you off your feet. At Fu Shing, try the spicy crispy shrimp and the chicken and shrimp lettuce wraps. At Fatima’s get the Hunan Chicken.

Fatima's Halal Kitchen in Astoria, Queens. Image via

Fatima’s Halal Kitchen in Astoria, Queens. Image via Foursquare.com

This post is from Observer Short List—an email of three favorite things from people you want to know. Sign up to receive OSL here.  

Article continues below
More from Style & Design
Hussein Chalayan AW17
London Master Hussein Chalayan Creates a Stir at LFW