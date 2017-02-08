Tracy Anderson, Gwyneth Paltrow to Open a Studio; Rave With an Astronaut

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Get ready to rave with an astronaut: Daybreaker, the early AM rave, is offering a sunrise performance on Valentine’s Day. Prepare for an immersive theatre experience at the Highline Ballroom, including slam poetry and meditation. There will also be an appearance from professional football player turned NASA astronaut Leland Melvin, who will share a poem about love he wrote in space. via Daybreaker.

Book a wellness weekend: Head to Viceroy Zihuatanejo on Mexico’s Pacific coast for a program on how to stay healthy while traveling, from March 13 to 19. Activities include yoga, meditation, Aqua FIT, paddle boarding and Tai Chi, along with lectures and classes about maintaining wellness practices while on vacation. via Viceroy.

Celebrate Galentine’s Day with vixens: On February 13 join Vixen, the Beyoncé-worthy dance class in New York and Miami, for their Booty Battle. The winner will become the official “Booty Battle Champ” and receive a gift card from Sol de Janeiro for their Brazilian Bum Cream. via Vixen.

Superfitness with superstars: Fitness guru Tracy Anderson is partnering with Gwyneth Paltrow and CEO Maria Baum to open a 59th Street studio. The 6,000 square foot studio will be inside of a former movie theatre space and will offer a range of classes. A 3 Green Hearts organic cafe (started by Anderson and Paltrow) will serve smoothies and prepared foods, with a custom meal delivery service and weight loss plans. There will also be a theatre room, where people can snap for social media. via Tracy Anderson.