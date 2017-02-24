Winners and Losers: Week of President’s Day Edition

Winners

PHIL MURPHY

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate won endorsements in Middlesex and Union counties, scoring massive victories in the home base of two rivals, John Wisniewski and Raymond Lesniak.

LEONARD LANCE

The 7th district GOP congressman had the courage to hold a town hall meeting and withstood 90 minutes of tough questions from more than 1,100 attendees, with another 350 protesters waiting outside. Lance was the only GOPer in the tri-state area to withstand the withering storm of anti-Trump anger.

CHRIS CHRISTIE

The embattled lame duck governor was reportedly offered the U.S. Secretary of Labor post on the same day he got free meatloaf at the White House. More seriously, a the program director of CBS Radio New York says Christie is on the short list of candidates to replace Mike Francesa on WFAN sports radio.

ANGELA GARRETSON

The sometimes controversial Hillside Mayor nabbed the endorsement of the Union County Democrats to run for an open Freeholder seat – a nomination that has been tantamount to election since 1995.

KIM GUADAGNO

The Lt. Governor wasted no time in calling for the resignations of two Republican Councilmen in Roseland after a racist text exchange surfaced. The two – Tom Tsilonis and David Jacobs – quit this week.

Losers

NEW JERSEY

The passing this week of Jamie Fox, 62, Charlotte DeFilippo, 72, and Dick Coffee, 92, marks a triple-sad loss of political talent for the state Each were, for a time, at the very top of the political game, and they will all be missed.

BETTYLOU DECROCE

The 26th district Assemblywoman will face a primary challenge from staunch conservative Hank Lyon, a 29-year-old two-term Morris County Freeholder.

JOSH GOTTHEIMER

The freshman congressman might have a deep-pocketed opponent in 2018: fuel oil tycoon Chuck Shotmeyer, a prominent GOP fundraiser and donor who has no real public record and an ability to self-finance a race in a Republican-leading district.

JOEY TORRES

The Paterson Mayor watched more federal subpoenas drop—this time, the subject is construction work done at the mayor’s home.

JAMES BARBERIO

The Parsippany Mayor gets a challenger in the Republican primary, with Councilman Robert Peluso entering the race this week.

RODNEY FRELINGHUYSEN

The 11th district GOP congressman not only looked bad for skipping a Tuesday town hall organized by the NJ 11th for Change opposition group, but then compounded the PR flub by organizing an invitation-only “telephone town hall” and then getting into a fight with the only journalist who attended over what he actually said during the event.