Wisniewski Goes on the Attack as Christie Plans Trump Meeting

Following the news that New Jersey governor Chris Christie will meet with President Donald Trump in a potential rapprochement between the governor and the administration that threw out his White House transition plan after Trump’s surprise victory, one of the Democratic lawmakers hoping to succeed him in 2018 is going on the attack.

Assemblyman John Wisniewski said Tuesday that “Governor Christie is more concerned with having a seat at Trump’s lunch table than he is with giving New Jerseyans a fair shot at a better future.”

Wisniewski characterized this week’s meeting between the two as a distraction from Trump policies that he believes the more moderate Christie should oppose at the state level, citing the suspended ban on immigration from seven majority-muslim countries and Republicans’ plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

“For weeks, Governor Christie has made statement after statement fawning over President Trump in the hopes of landing a lunch date,” Wisniewski said. “Instead of groveling for a new job, our Governor should be using his close ties to this administration to fight for New Jerseyans by demanding President Trump stop his unconstitutional and racist attacks on immigrants and minorities in this country.

“He should be advocating on behalf of the Affordable Care Act so that 400,000-plus of his constituents do not lose their health care coverage and New Jerseyans battling opioid addiction can get the treatment they desperately need.”

Wisniewski is competing for the Democratic nomination against frontrunner and former Goldman Sachs executive Phil Murphy, State Senator Ray Lesniak and former Undersecretary of the Treasury Jim Johnson. Though the likelihood that Murphy will secure the top ballot positions in the primary still has him ahead in the primary, a recent Farleigh Dickinson poll found that the general election is likely to be competitive.