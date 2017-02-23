Watch The Throne: These 8 Young Royals Could Be The Next Kate Middleton

Princess Olympia of Greece and DenmarkThe only daughter of Pavlos and Marie-Chantal, the Crown Prince and Princess of Greece, has quite the Instagram presence. Her posts include front row shots from NYFW, tacos with friends at La Esquina and soft serve at Cha Cha Matcha, all for her 98,000 followers. The Parsons School of Design student is also quite the jet-setter, spending time in New York, London, Los Angeles and Hong Kong (and that's just in the last month). She pulled the ultimate royal move and was rumored to have been dating her godfather's son, Prince Harry. She is his type: blonde and aristocratic, with a major penchant for hipster, Coachella-worthy ensembles, just like his ex Cressida Bonas. The 20-year-old princess counts Hollywood elite Sofia Richie and fellow royal (and cousin) Talita von Fürstenberg as pals. Unlike other New York City college students who celebrated their birthdays dancing on tables at Greek restaurants in the East Village, Princess Olympia spent hers in Mykonos, despite not speaking a word of Greek. Her mother worked for Andy Warhol before marrying into the royal family. Yes, her whole life is all very Gossip Girl.
Lady Amelia WindsorThe royal who is most likely to cause controversy is Lady Amelia. She's rumored to be giving her cousin, Prince Harry, a run for his money, partying-wise, which automatically makes her fascinating. Her Instagram is currently private and on lockdown, but in the past it featured shots of her smoking in the bathtub, wearing crop tops at music festivals and generally behaving like any other social media savvy youth. While she's kept a low-profile since she debuted in Paris at the Crillon Ball, the French and Italian student at The University of Edinburgh recently signed to Storm, the modeling agency that delivered Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne to fame. She's also 36th in line to the English throne.
Lady Mary CharterisThis multi-hyphenate is a model/musician/royal. Famous for her rock star-influenced fur and velvet wardrobe, the royal lives in Los Angeles with her husband, musician Robbie Furze. Lady Mary has embraced everything L.A., including pink hair, a lip ring and a penchant for West Coast nail art. She even recently joined her husband's band, The Big Pink. The Glastonbury regular is also rumored to be embroiled in the Kate Moss and Jamie Hince split , as she was seen as competition. Unlike other royals who mainly spend time together, Lady Mary has an A-list roster of pals, including Poppy Delevingne, Keira Knightley and Florence Welch, the latter of whom sang at her wedding.
Princess Sikhanyiso of SwazilandWhile Lady Mary might be a rock star, Swaziland Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini is an aspiring rapper. She's the oldest child of 30 and is the controversial one of the bunch, since she has spoken out against polygamy. She graduated from Sydney University, where she received a Masters in Digital Communication and no one recognized her. On Instagram, she shares snaps of Valentino gowns and miniskirts that certainly defy her dad, King Mswati III; he imposed an edict against them.
Princess Sofia, Duchess of VärmlandPrincess Sofia wasn't born into royalty. Instead, she had a rather interesting past, as a star on the Swedish reality show Paradise Hotel, a competition that sounds remarkably similar to MTV's The Real World. Before meeting her prince charming, she modeled for men's magazines, even posing topless with a snake. The couple's initial relationship led to a "no comment" from the Swedish royal family, especially after he split from his beloved publicist girlfriend before meeting the swimsuit model. The current princess worked as a waitress and an instructor at Yoga to The People in New York before the two were introduced by mutual friends over lunch. Her son Prince Oscar Carl Olaf (who is not a new Frozen character) gives Prince George major competition, as a young royal to watch. Unlike the others on this list, Princess Sofia doesn't have an Instagram full of travel shots and bikini shots, but she certainly would have, back in her single days.
Princess Iman bint AbdullahPrincess Iman bint Abdullah of Jordan is a current Georgetown student. Her mother is like most proud moms and posts about her constantly on Instagram, except she is the Queen of Jordan. Unlike other young princesses, she doesn't have a public presence, let alone an Instagram account. So it's safe to say she's leading a quiet, albeit stylish, life in Washington, meeting her mother's approval.
Talita von FürstenbergTalita, 17, is the daughter of Prince Alex von Fürstenberg and Alexandra Miller, making her the granddaughter of Diane von Fürstenberg and the cousin of Princess Marie-Olympia (another famous family member is cousin Isabel Getty). The California high schooler has modeled for Teen Vogue and DvF, which she's often spotted wearing. Like Princess Olympia, she's a mega jet-setter, posting her travels for her 79,000 Instagram followers. In the last month, she's visited Aspen, Los Angeles, Paris and Tokyo. She also interned for Hillary Clinton and was a vocal supporter of the presidential candidate. She's been spotted with her grandmother, fellow celeb kid Sofia Richie and in many bikini photos, proving she is the ultimate Cali teen, with the added bonus of a royal pedigree.
Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana of ThailandPrincess Sirivannavari Nariratana of Thailand is a front row fixture at Paris Fashion Week, where she's been spotted at Lanvin, Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The royal is also a designer, who uses her own Instagram page to highlight her brand Sirivannavari Bangkok. It's all worthy of a royal lifestyle blogger. She's also a international badminton competitor.
While following Kate Middleton’s every move brings endless hair inspiration and the ability to keep up with her chic children, her flawless demeanor and lack of a social media presence (no, the highly curated Kensington Palace Instagram account doesn’t count) does leave room for a bit of royal rebellion (which certainly explains Prince Harry’s popularity).
If you’re hoping to emulate another princess, and not of the Disney variety, there are plenty of up-and-coming royals, ready to take her throne. From a Swaziland princess-slash-aspiring rapper, to a Los Angeles rock star who is actually a Lady, these royals are worth following on Instagram (as long as their keepers haven’t made them delete their accounts).
Scroll through to see a Jordanian college student, a von Furstenberg (yes, like the designer) and a former reality star who’s now a Swedish princess.