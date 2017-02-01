Try Zumba for Toddlers; Find the Future of Wellness

Everything fitness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Baby Zumba: Zumba has always had the reputation of being a popular workout for moms, and now they’re embracing their rep with Zumbini for kids. The class is aimed at babies, toddlers and parents, with live classes and an interactive TV show. It’s unclear whether or not Timbaland will make a DJ appearance. via Zumba.

Disconnect to reconnect: On Thursday, at City Point in Brooklyn, Lululemon is hosting a yoga class and a talk from Folk Rebellion founder Jess Davis on the importance of digital detoxing. And honestly, couldn’t everyone use a bit of time away from the internet in 2017? Especially since it just started… via Lululemon.

A hot yoga den is expanding: Rejoice, hot yogis: the popular albeit tiny Lyons Den Power Yoga studio is re-opening…on the much larger third floor of the same Tribeca building. The new and improved space will mean you won’t be mat-to-mat while sweating profusely, especially if you can’t wait until the second location opens in Chelsea in April. via Lyons Den.

Find out the future of wellness: On Friday at Spring Studios, find out what’s happening in the wellness world. There will be plenty of lectures from experts including Tata Harper, Constantin Bisanz of the powder wellness company Aloha, Coss Marte of prison workout ConBody and Amanda Freeman of SLT. via TheFounderMade.