Email is an inherent part of our daily life. It’s hard to imagine a week or even a day without it. We use it for regular communication, marketing, negotiation, business and more. But it can get distracting and destructive.

Most of the time your inbox gets overloaded because of poor email management habits. Luckily, technology today is designed to help you adopt effective management habits and process email faster with smart filtering, artificial intelligence, and automation.

Here’s a list of 10 powerful apps to help you manage email like a boss. I’m sure you’ll find something that suits you.

Spark is a fast and smart app for your email. It understands which of your emails are the most important and pops them on the top of the list. There are three categories your email are divided into Personal, Newsletters, and Notifications. Can be used on Mac and iOS.

Pricing: Free

ProtonMail is a security-focused tool to manage your email faster. It offers great data security and a clean, modern and user-friendly interface. It also has an end-to-end encryption feature that ensures no one, not even the creators can read your emails. Available for the Web, iOS, and Android.

Pricing: Free

EasilyDo Mail is an innovative app with a built-in assistant. You can use an extremely fast search (by keyword or contact) and easily unsubscribe from annoying newsletters. It also lets you organize your emails into categories. Available for iOS and Android.

Pricing: Free

SaneBox is an app with a built-in auto filter. The auto filter recognizes which emails are important, secondary and spam. You can use this app by connecting it to your Google or Yahoo account. It also offers such cool features like reminders, automatic attachments and much more.

Pricing: From $7.00/month

Airmail is a fast and intuitive app for email management. It supports Gmail, Exchange EWS, IMAP, and POP3. By using this app, you can enjoy the advantages of 3D touch, custom swaps, bulk editing and more. Available for Mac and iOS.

Pricing: $4.99

Newton Mail is a simple app available for iOS, Mac, and Android. An awesome feature that this app offers is email delay function that lets you schedule emails for later. It also offers a connection with other apps like Evernote, Trello, Zendesk, Asana, Salesforce and has a built-in calendar.

Pricing: Free for 14 days, after that $49.99/year

Dispatch is an email management app for iOS that lets you take care of business on the go. It has a great swiping feature that deletes, archives or marks your emails as spam. With this powerful tool, you can also create short snippets to answer common emails within a minute.

Pricing: $6.99

Boxer is another email management tool for iOS and Android. This app has an integrated smart calendar, lets you create contacts and connects with other apps that store your contact lists. Boxer supports Gmail, Yahoo, Exchange, Outlook, iCloud and AOL.

Pricing: Free

Unroll.me is an app focused on decluttering, organizing and categorizing. It lists all the subscriptions for you so you can easily unsubscribe from the undesired ones. It also has much more cool features like designing your own Rollup with your favorite subscriptions. Available for the Web and iOS only.

Pricing: Free

Alto Mail is a mail organizing app that lets you keep all your accounts in one place. It offers a great feature called “Stacks” that helps you organize emails. Compatible with AOL, Gmail, Outlook, Yahoo, iCould and Exchange. Available for the Web, iOS, and Android.

Pricing: Free

Tomas Laurinavicius is a traveling lifestyle entrepreneur and blogger from Lithuania. He writes about habits, lifestyle design, and entrepreneurship on his blog and weekly lifestyle design newsletter. Tomas is currently traveling the world with a mission to empower 1 million people to change lifestyle for good.