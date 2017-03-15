10 Reasons Not to Buy a Black Leather Jacket This Spring











I could harp poetic on the joys of spring’s arrival for quite a long time. For one, it means that it’s finally time to retire that beat up puffer jacket and it’s an ideal moment to start stowing away your chunkiest cashmere sweaters. It marks the season of Sundays spent lounging in the park (perhaps with a bottle of red wine and a makeshift cheese plate) and it means summer is just around the corner.

Spring is also the season for mid-weight jackets. Oh, the joy of a mid-weight jacket. In particular, I adore a good leather motorcycle jacket. You know, one that’s been worn for years, is beat up just so and features all the right signs of wear. For some reason, I always assume that dreamy jacket is a basic black version. But this year, I’d like to have a few vividly colored dreams, where that particular jacket comes in a deep navy blue or a shimmering gold.

So we found 10 perfect renditions of the leather motorcycle jacket, in all colors other than black. Okay, the iterations from Coach and Yigal Azrouel have some black in them, but they are not basic black, so we let them slide. Hopefully these coats will take you out of your all-black comfort zone and will infuse your spring with a bit more color.