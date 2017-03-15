10 Reasons Not to Buy a Black Leather Jacket This Spring

Here's one reason: Just wear some color

By 03/13/17 8:00am
J.Crew Collection Leather Motorcycle Jacket, $550, Jcrew.com.
J.Crew
Alexander McQueen Embroidered Biker Jacket, $6,995, Farfetch.com.
Farfetch
Nour Hammour Baptist Red Leather Jacket, $952, Nour-Hammour.com.
Nour Hammour
Enfants Riches Deprimes Blue Leather Jacket, $4,900, Fwrd.com.
FWRD
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mackage Selenia Boyfriend Moto Leather Jacket in Minera, $850, Mackage.com.
Courtesy Mackage
Yigal Azrouel Diamond Plaid Moto Jacket, $1,490, Otteny.com.
Otte NY
Massimo Dutti Limited Edition Gold Biker Jacket, $445, Massimodutti.com.
Massimo Dutti
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mulberry April Biker Bright Orange Printed Goat Skin, $4,270, Mulberry.com
Mulberry
Vacation NYC Women's Natural Leather Moto Jacket, $990, Vacation-NYC.com.
Vacation-NYC
Coach Moto Prairie Coat, $2,600, Coach.com.
Coach
Slideshow | List
- / 10

I could harp poetic on the joys of spring’s arrival for quite a long time. For one, it means that it’s finally time to retire that beat up puffer jacket and it’s an ideal moment to start stowing away your chunkiest cashmere sweaters. It marks the season of Sundays spent lounging in the park (perhaps with a bottle of red wine and a makeshift cheese plate) and it means summer is just around the corner.

Spring is also the season for mid-weight jackets. Oh, the joy of a mid-weight jacket. In particular, I adore a good leather motorcycle jacket. You know, one that’s been worn for years, is beat up just so and features all the right signs of wear. For some reason, I always assume that dreamy jacket is a basic black version. But this year, I’d like to have a few vividly colored dreams, where that particular jacket comes in a deep navy blue or a shimmering gold.

So we found 10 perfect renditions of the leather motorcycle jacket, in all colors other than black. Okay, the iterations from Coach and Yigal Azrouel have some black in them, but they are not basic black, so we let them slide. Hopefully these coats will take you out of your all-black comfort zone and will infuse your spring with a bit more color.

Article continues below
More from International Politics
Former UN Staffer: It’s Imperative the US Cuts Ties With the United Nations

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

Yes, I'll Whitelist Observer

Thank you for viewing our site.

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page