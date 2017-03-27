A Conversation With George Lucas as He Names the ‘Star Wars’ Characters

California, 1975

PRODUCER: George, we love the script. Very fresh, super original. We just need to finalize over a few of the names.

GEORGE LUCAS: Hit me.

PRODUCER: So first, this rugged cowboy anti-hero. So we need to establish that he’s a rogue, a mercenary always out for himself.

GEORGE LUCAS: Solo. His name is Han Solo.

PRODUCER: Is “Han” a name?

GEORGE LUCAS: Sure. They’re aliens.

PRODUCER: But, your other characters are named Luke and Leia.

GEORGE LUCAS: Fuck it. Whatever. Next one.

PRODUCER: Oh, that reminds me—our hero, Luke. Does he have a last name?

GEORGE LUCAS: Starkiller. Luke Starkiller.

PRODUCER: Luke… blows up the Death Star at the end of the movie right?

GEORGE LUCAS: Yeah. Starkiller. Exactly.

PRODUCER: Ok, let’s come back to that one. So when… Han Solo… is in the Cantina, he meets with that greedy alien creature who’s after his bounty.

GEORGE LUCAS: Greedo. Easy. Next.

PRODUCER: The, uh, rebel pilot who you just describe in the script as “hilarious and chubby.”

GEORGE LUCAS: Porkins.

PRODUCER: Porkins.

GEROGE LUCAS: Yeah, Porkins. [Starts giggling]. And let’s make sure he dies in a really silly way. Because he’s fat.

PRODUCER: Right. So here, you have Obi-Wan Kenobi hiding out on Tatooine. What did we want his code name to be? Because as a Jedi, he wouldn’t want the Empire to be able to find him, right?

GEORGE LUCAS: [texting] uuuuuuuuuggggghhhhh Ben. Ben Kenobi. Next one.

PRODUCER: So, uh, I guess we can move on to your next script. In this film, Empire Strikes Back, we need the name of the guy in Cloud City who lets Han land—

GEORGE LUCAS: Lando. Next.

PRODUCER: Okay… You introduce this fun, squid-guy, this, uh, Admiral Ackbar. Did you come up with a name for his alien species?

GEORGE LUCAS: Calamari. [Giggles] Mon Calamari.

PRODUCER: ….

GEORGE LUCAS: Because he’s a squid.

PRODUCER: No, I get it it’s…very funny.

GEORGE LUCAS: I know.

PRODUCER: Okay. Last one. I know this one is still in the proposal stages and doesn’t really make sense with when this conversation is supposed to be taking place, but in the first prequel, you have the Darth Vader kid as a slave right? What’s the name of the miserly, penny-pinching slave owner?

GEORGE LUCAS: “Watto.”

PRODUCER: Watto! Wow, okay, great. That one is actually great: not over the top, not obvio—

GEORGE LUCAS: I’m not done yet. We’re also going to make him super Jewish.

PRODUCER: I… I don’t understand.

GEORGE LUCAS: Just like, so Jewish. Basically Nazi propaganda. Let’s give him beady eyes, and a giant nose, and make him haggling all the time. Fuck it, give him a black brimmed hat sometimes too.

PRODUCER: Won’t that be a little… blatant?

GEORGE LUCAS: Yeah, that’s the beauty of it. It’ll be so flagrant and shameless that no one will be able to call us on it.

PRODUCER: I… don’t know.

GEORGE LUCAS: Trust me.

PRODUCER: I don’t know if I should.

GEORGE LUCAS: These prequels are going to be the greatest American movies of all times. They will be epic space operas. No one will over-act, the dialogue will be crystal, zero annoying characters, I promise. Trust me on this.

PRODUCER: All right. Fuck it. I trust you. Let’s do it. Wait, one more thing. At the Cantina bar, you have those aliens playing that music. What did we want to call that? The genre, I mean. It’s kind of like jazz—

GEORGE LUCAS: Jizz.

PRODUCER: Jizz.

GEORGE LUCAS: Jizz.