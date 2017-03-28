Definitely Do Not Watch This Trailer for ‘A Ghost Story’

A24 released a trailer today for A Ghost Story, which you should definitely not watch. The film, which stars Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara, earned absolute raves out of Sundance, with critics calling it everything from “a meditative poem about the enormity of life” to “the single best movie I’ve seen this year.”

And if that peaks your interest…don’t watch the trailer, which apparently spoils the film a substantial amount. As someone who has not seen A Ghost Story, but has seen the trailer, I actually can’t tell you what is and is not spoiled. Is it the fact Casey Affleck is in the movie? The fact that our loved ones come back as sheet ghosts? The presence of what appears to be a colonial-era field worker?

Hard to say. Definitely don’t watch this trailer, though, not even if I embed it again right here: