Children’s Services to Launch Theater Safe Space for Girls in Juvenile Detention

The Administration for Children’s Services and a nonprofit theatre company that supports young girls are kicking off the “Girl Power Partnership 2017” to bring theater workshops to young girls in secured and non-secured placement and juvenile detention centers in Brooklyn this spring.

Utilizing a participant-centered approach, Brooklyn-based nonprofit Girl Be Heard’s workshops will offer young girls in ACS’ juvenile detention centers a safe space for them speak honestly, engage in self-expression, think critically, sharpen their artistic and leadership skills and turn into activists on social justice and feminist-based issues that directly affect them and their communities.

The girls will build a portfolio of written work and perform it in a culminating show early this summer with the goal of educating and motivating ACS youth and staff at the juvenile detention centers in Brooklyn. The workshops will be taught this spring at The Crossroads Secure Detention Facility in Brooklyn.

Newly appointed ACS Commissioner David Hansell said that empowering women is key to their “future growth, independence, and self-image.”

“In moving ACS forward, we have hosted self-empowerment Valentine’s Day events, and healthy relationship programming geared towards teaching teens how to navigate relationships safely and respectfully,” Hansell said. “Through this expanded partnership with Girl Be Heard, we go even further to help young women focusing on improving their lives, speak to their struggles, successes and hopes. The talent and promise of our young women is immeasurable—and so is our commitment to them.”

Girl Be Heard—which develops, boosts and celebrates the voices of young women through “socially conscious” theatre-making—received a grant from the Brooklyn Community Foundation’s Invest in Youth program to launch this programming. The program addresses substantial barriers to success for 16- to 24-year-olds, particularly people of color.

Jessica Greer Morris, the nonprofit’s founding executive director, said that the organization has brought workshops into New York City detention centers in the past but that they have always wanted to support and encourage young women in transitional housing with year-round programming.

“At Girl Be Heard, we know all too well that while talent is distributed equally, opportunity is not,” Morris said. “Girl Be Heard prioritizes bringing girl power/mentoring/performing arts programs into communities that all too often have none. Girl Be Heard is deepening and expanding our work with youth in detention centers and foster care, with a focus on mentoring budding youth talents in Brooklyn.”

ACS has also partnered with other city agencies and organizations such as Carnegie Hall, Row New York and Voices UnBroken to offer meaningful development opportunities for youth in community-based alternatives, detention placement—Close to Home program—and after care.

Last month, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Hansell, who previously served on the senior leadership team of the Department of Health and Human Services in former President Barack Obama’s administration, will start serving as commissioner of ACS.

The announcement came after ACS Commissioner Gladys Carrión resigned late last year following the deaths of several severely abused children—and after an order from the state that the city appoint an independent monitor to oversee the agency. Hansell has said he looks forward to working with the independent monitor.