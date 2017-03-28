Peek Inside Barack Obama’s Exclusive Island Writing Retreat















Barack Obama has visited quite a few beaches since vacating the White House two months ago. After his initial trip to Palm Springs with Michelle Obama, he jetted off to Necker Island, before heading on a trip to his home state, Hawaii. There were a few stops in between, to some non-tropical locales, like New York, Omaha and D.C.

Now, he’s reportedly planning a longterm stay in an even more exotic and stunning destination. Three days after his trip to Oahu (during which he took some much deserved golfing time), the former president boarded a a Gulfstream G550 to the French Polynesian island Tetiaroa, according to the Washington Post.

Obama arrived in Tahiti two weeks ago, before making his way over to the atoll. He’s planning on spending at least a month on the gorgeous island—and not just because they offer kite surfing. Obama is reportedly writing his memoir on the pristine beaches of the Tetiaroa’s über luxe The Brando resort; it’s named after screen legend Marlon Brando, who once owned the isle.

Barack and Michelle Obama sold the joint book rights to their two separate books to Penguin Random House earlier this year in a deal that is reportedly worth $65 million. However, it seems as if the former president is enjoying a solo stay on the island, while the former first lady is probably penning her memoir in Kalorama, where their daughter Sasha is still in school.

We hope she’s planning a visit to Tetiaroa, because the Brando resort is incredible. The resort is comprised of 35 villas, each with a private pool. We don’t know the exact villa Obama selected for his stay, but the rates for most modest accommodations (a one-bedroom villa) begin at nearly $3,000 per night, while a three-bedroom goes for nearly $10,000 for just one night.

The villas all have access to white sandy beaches, with private outdoor eating and lounging areas, as well as a personal plunge pool. The interiors are equipped with everything imaginable, including a media room.

There are two restaurants, as well as a spa and wellness center, with massage and treatment villas, in addition to an organic garden where the fruits and vegetables used in the restaurants are grown. We’ll just have to wait and see if the island supply is on par with Michelle Obama’s White House vegetable garden.

If Obama is ready for some chill time after all that writing, there’s also a lagoon-view bar and a beach bar by the resort’s infinity pool.

No word yet on any golf courses, but the resort does have a tennis court, as well as snorkeling, diving, sailing, and paddle boarding—the social media sphere might explode if any snaps surface of Obama atop a paddle board, and we are eagerly awaiting this prime photo op.