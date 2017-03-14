The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Gigi Hadid

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 11, 2017 at 1:53am PST

Figuring out the logistics of a successful Instagram post can be tough, so why not take inspiration from those most gifted in the art of social media? Below, see the best celebrity Instagrams from the past week, via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is frolicking around Melbourne on the Australia leg of his Purpose tour. Bieber posed for the most-liked Instagram post of the week. It’s no yacht party, but he does look quite content amid the green leaves Down Under.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Selena Gomez

Speaking of the Biebs, his ex Selena Gomez continued her Instagram-official path with new boyfriend The Weeknd. Gomez shared a photo in which she’s wearing his black and red Champion x Supreme hoodie—he commented saying “sweater.” If that doesn’t say true romance, we don’t know what does.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:38pm PST

Kim Kardashian

Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian embarked on a girls’ trip to Palm Springs on Sunday, and of course the entire excursion was well documented. The trio drove a chic red vintage Chevrolet Bel Air convertible, and Kim took the opportunity to share a post of the sisters in front of their ride.

Palm Springs 🌴 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Kendall Jenner

Because selfies run in the Kardashian-Jenner gene pool, Kendall Jenner got lots of love for her own black and white mirror snap, holding a vintage-y camera and wearing a black bikini. She posted it the day before the end of Paris Fashion Week, captioning “cool, now i need a vaca.” Same.

cool, now i need a vaca A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:35am PST

Kylie Jenner

Lest their youngest sibling be forgotten, Kylie Jenner uploaded a solo bikini snap, posing on a foldout chair in a sea of grass and rocks, because scenery is everything.

In another world 💫 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Rihanna

In other fashion Instagrams, Rihanna celebrated the completion of her Fenty x Puma Fall 2017 show with a gorgeous shot on the balcony of her Paris hotel.

how I woke up feeling after my #FENTYxPUMA show last night! my. robe. is. betta. than. yours. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Mar 7, 2017 at 8:21am PST

Gigi Hadid

Elsewhere in Paris, Jenner pal Bella Hadid’s Chrome Hearts collaboration debuted at Paris Fashion Week, and her sister Gigi showed her support by donning a full Chrome Hearts ensemble and posting a proud photo.

CHROME HEARTS✖️BELLA everything love you !! and so proud of you !!! @bellahadid @jessejostark 🖤🛴 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Mar 8, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Emma Watson

Relative Instagram newbie Emma Watson has been taking social media by storm as of late, as she deposits books around the city and dons fairy tale gowns for the Beauty and the Beast press tour. She’s also playing with lots of adorable white kittens.