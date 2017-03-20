The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Selena Gomez, Beyoncé and Kylie Jenner

Last week was a busy one in the world of celebrity Instagrams. Click through to check out the top posts by the social media savvy, including Beyoncé’s pregnancy style game and Kylie Jenner’s Chanel gym outfit, which perfectly matches her new line of highlighters.
Selena Gomez
Vogue cover girl Selena Gomez, also known as the most-followed person on Instagram, had the most liked photo on the social media app last week—no surprise there. It’s a photo from the Vogue shoot—a tad ironic, considering the star told the magazine she no longer has the app on her phone or knows the password to her account.
Beyoncé
Beyoncé is unsurprisingly winning the pregnancy style game—she shared a post of herself sporting a formfitting, long sleeved black dress, and in typical Queen Bey style, it’s a collage of four different poses, and she’s also holding a drool-worthy black Gucci bag.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner also shared a trio of photos in one outfit, though she made them all different posts. The reality star and cosmetics queen recently launched a brand of highlighters dubbed “Kylighters,” so of course she’s wearing neon yellow Chanel gym gear and combining the best of both worlds with the caption “kylight.”
Kendall Jenner
Continuing on the Jenner path, Kendall Jenner is the new face of Daniel Wellington, and posted a photo wearing a red turtleneck perfectly matching her lipstick, while showing off the watch—the fact that it’s an #ad didn’t deter Insta fans.
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber is still hanging in Australia, posting photos interrupting scenery and perched atop bridges. And yes, he still has that bleached buzz cut and it seems his shirt matches his hair.
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne is an author now, in case you haven’t heard. She’s also starring in the campaign for Chanel’s new unisex Gabrielle bag, and she shared a stunning post of herself in what might be a still from the camaign, captioned simply “Coming soon.... @chanelofficial.”
Demi Lovato
Perhaps red ensembles and perfectly coiffed dark hair are the keys to Instagram success—Demi Lovato’s much-liked selfie has all the same components as Kendall Jenner’s previously mentioned post, minus the #ad.
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande’s tour took her to Detroit this week, and the ponytail-loving pop star posted a “Thank you Detroit !!!” via Instagram, posing on what looks to be some kind of a bike while wearing mod-esque over-the-knee white boots.
