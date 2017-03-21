The Best Songs You Missed Last Week: Feist, Tinashe, More

While you were probably focused on Drake’s big new album drop, you might not have had time to check out last week’s best new music. Not to worry—we’re here for you. This week we’re featuring new tracks from Tinashe, Mura Masa and Charli XCX, Feist, Angel Olsen and Cold War Kids. Listen below, and think happy thoughts.

Tinashe

Perhaps her most anthemic hit to date, “Flame” shows Tinashe is truly a pop star on her way. Sonically, Tinashe pays homage to the ‘80s and still manages to make a stellar piece of pop in the process. Hopefully this means we’re getting Joyride soon.

Mura Masa ft. Charli XCX

Mura Masa is on his way to blowing up the electronic scene in 2017, and it doesn’t hurt that he had a feature from Charli XCX on his latest track. “1 Night” is an intimate banger that’s insanely catchy and hopefully a taste of what’s to come from his forthcoming debut LP.

Feist

Six years since her last record, Feist is finally back with new music. With “Pleasure,” the Canadian singer-songwriter goes back to basics with a simple, stripped-down bluesy track that’s weird enough to make us realize how much we missed Feist.

Angel Olsen

The Man In The High Castle‘s Resistance Radio soundtrack is shaping up to be a must-listen. Last week, we found out that Olsen is the latest singer-songwriter to be a part of the album, covering Connie Francis’ 1958 tune in her old-time country vocals.

Cold War Kids ft. Bishop Briggs

In a collaboration we didn’t expect, indie-rock band Cold War Kids got together with soulful-pop ingenue Bishop Briggs on a well orchestrated track. With Briggs’ gorgeous vocals perfectly laid down, you’d think it took them days to master the track—however, it only took them two hours.