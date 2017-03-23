Lyon Fails to Secure Endorsement from Passaic County GOP for NJ Assembly Challenge

Morris County Freeholder Hank Lyon pulled off a shocking feat earlier this month at the Passaic County Regular Republican Organization (PCRRO) convention when the 29-year-old managed to tie incumbent Assemblywoman Betty Lou DeCroce (R-26) for support from the county committee. On Wednesday, however, it was decided that DeCroce would be getting the county party line from the PCRRO for the spot in New Jersey’s general assembly. During the special convention called to settle the tie Lyon got two votes to DeCroce’s 17.5.

According to the current Morris County official, not securing the line does not mean an end to his pursuit of DeCroce’s seat. In a statement, Lyon said he plans to continue his challenge against DeCroce — something that Lyon has said was inspired by the assemblywoman’s support last year of the controversial 23 cent per gallon gas tax. According to Lyon’s campaign, the candidate will face DeCroce in the June Republican primary.

“While I am disappointed with the results out of the special Passaic County Republican Convention, it was always my intention to take my conservative message of lower taxes, less debt, and more freedom directly to the voters of West Milford and the entire 26th District,” Lyon said in a statement. “Regardless of where my name appears on the ballot, I have every intention of winning this primary.”

DeCroce — who has served in the legislature since 2012 — said that she is excited to receive the official endorsement of the PCRRO.

“I am humbled by the overwhelming support of the Passaic County GOP and my friends in West Milford last night, and honored to run on the county line with our endorsed Republican team in the June primary,” she said. “I am eager to run on my proven conservative track record and earn the votes of rank-and-file Republicans across the 26th Legislative District.”

While district 26 state Senator Jay Webber has not aligned himself with either Lyon or DeCroce, in his statement Lyon threw his support behind Webber and claimed that they “are the two conservatives who best represent Republican values” in the district.

Lyon and DeCroce will face off in the June 6 primary. District 26 is a strongly Republican district that spans portions of Essex and Morris Counties. The only Passaic County town in district 26 is West Milford.