Who Bought the Clintons’ Former East Hampton Rental?

















Bill and Hillary Clinton are big fans of the Hamptons, where they’ve been renting homes during the summer months since 2010. They’ve rented a couple of different houses in the past few years, but we hope they didn’t get too attached to the beautiful East Hampton estate they selected in 2011 and 2012—the home at 211 Lily Pond Lane has been on the market for over a year, and now it’s found a buyer.

The eight-bedroom, 9.5-bath estate was listed as a rental in the past, before it appeared for sale in August 2015, with a hefty $32.5 million price tag attached.

The 10,000-square-foot home has lingered on the sales market ever since, though it seems the owners remained confident in its ability to find a deep-pocketed buyer; the price tag wasn’t lowered. It appears the sellers’ willingness to wait patiently paid off, as the home is now in contract at the asking price. Of course, we can’t be certain the buyers actually doled out the full $32.5 million, but we do know that they’re getting a stunning East Hampton estate.

The house was originally designed and built in 1920 by John Custis Lawrence, per the listing held by Sotheby’s International Realty broker Rebekah Baker, and is situated on 1.2 acres. It’s located in the estate area of Lily Pond Lane, with 200 feet of coveted ocean frontage.

The 10,000-square-foot home underwent a major renovation in 2002, and is comprised of a living salon, library, formal dining room and a gourmet renovated kitchen. Each of the bedrooms has en-suite bath, and there are six fireplaces throughout the home.

The property has a heated gunite pool, as well as a private bath to the beach. We don’t yet know who the buyers are, but it seems safe to say they won’t be able to change the exterior of the home too much, since the house is landmarked.

As for the Clintons, we wonder if they’ll decide to go for another Hamptons rental this summer—they chose a Sagaponack home in 2013, and subsequently opted for an Amagansett estate at 44 Broadview Road in 2014 and 2015. Perhaps Hamptons-goers will spot the Clintons on a beach walk in 2017…sure, it’s no Chappaqua hike, but an oceanfront view is always nice.