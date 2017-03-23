Brayola Is the Easiest Way to Shop for Bras Online

One of our very favorite t-shirt bras is @freyalingerie Idol bra. Available in Black, Red and White. Click link in the bio to shop this bra 🤗 A post shared by Brayola (@brayola) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:17am PST

If we told you that we have really, truly found the easiest way to buy bras that actually fit, would you believe us? Well, we took Brayola for a spin and we truly stand behind that bold statement.

All you need to do is provide the site with information on the bras you currently wear, and a selection of suitable options is kindly presented to you. First, the site poses a series of questions. It starts by quizzing you on the brand of your current bra, allowing you to choose from a database of brands ranging from Jockey to La Perla, and everything in between. Then it seeks out the style, either by using the model number or name, or allowing you to choose three words that describe the shape and function of the bra. Finally, it asks about the size of your bra.

You can also enter your thoughts on the bra, giving it up to five stars for a perfect fit, along with a text box to add comments about what you like or dislike about that particular style.

The site then analyzes the information about your bra and offers a slew of options, based on what you currently prefer to wear. They take into consideration size, but also the style and fabric you prefer. And since we all know how frustratingly inconsistent bra sizing can be, Brayola offers up a recommendation on the size you should order for each individual style.

But how do they tailor these suggestions to you? Brayola takes into consideration women who own the same bra as you, in the same size, and what their shopping patterns are. This crowdsourced information is what provides you with such a precise fit.

Let me warn you that this Brayola service is by no means new. In fact, the brand uploaded a video about this service to YouTube in 2012, but that means it must be doing something right, if it’s still in place five years later. And I have to say, in my experience, Brayola’s service works.

I have a rather unconventional bra size and tried out the service, uploading only three of my all-time favorite bras. From the Brayola generator, I ordered five bra styles and seriously appreciated the luxury of getting to try them on in the comfort of my home, safe from the prying eyes (and often cold hands) of a bra saleswoman. I ended up keeping three of the bras that Brayola recommended, sending back the two that didn’t fit. When it comes to bra shopping, a 60 percent success rate is pretty impressive.