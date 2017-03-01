Oops! Britney Spears Sells Manse for Less Than Anticipated

Spears has been trying to sell the home for one year.





















Britney Spears did not get as lucky as she hoped when it came to selling one of her Thousand Oaks homes, but the pop singer has managed to offload the house.

Spears purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Spanish-style manse for $6.74 million five years ago, and put it on the sales market for $9 million in April last year. It seems there wasn’t much interest in the place, and the price dropped to $7.5 million. That discounted number must have garnered a bit of attention, as the 8,500-square-foot home has sold for even less, at $7 million, per the Los Angeles Times.

But Spears is no stranger to problematic home sales, like that Noho penthouse she could not seem to part ways with a few years ago. In fact, this one seems relatively painless in comparison to the two years and $2 million price cut that New York loft went through. At least she didn’t sell the home at a loss, though.

This single-story home is located in the Lake Sherwood area, with handcrafted coved ceilings and limestone and oak floors throughout, says the listing held by Rami Elminoufi of Beach City Brokers. The oversized open kitchen includes two breakfast islands and there’s a formal dining room, as well as a great room.

There’s a very chic all-white movie room, though the neutral color palette (including the cushy chairs, fluffy rugs, throws and such) doesn’t seem particularly conducive to munching on movie snacks.

Aside from the Gwyneth Paltrow-esque beige color palette, the home is pretty kid-friendly, with a game room and a customized pool with fountains and a waterfall, spa and Jacuzzi, as well as a beach entry. Click through the slideshow above to see it all—there’s also an outdoor lounge complete with a fireplace and wet bar—it’s all very California, especially the 180-degree views showcasing the Santa Monica Mountains.

Spears has two sons, so the three separate bedroom wings surely appealed to her. The master bedroom is fitted with two enormous walk-in closets and two separate bathrooms, with a Jacuzzi bathtub and spa shower.

The pop singer isn’t headed too far, though. In fact, Spears bought a 12,500-square-foot Italian villa-style home in Westlake Village for $7.1 million two years ago. Considering that it’s really a 24-acre compound and includes an elevator, tennis court, spa, orchard, golf course and 3,500-bottle wine cellar, we can see why Spears is partial to it.