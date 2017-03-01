Oops! Britney Spears Sells Manse for Less Than Anticipated

The home movie theater is incredible

By 03/01/17 11:44am
Britney Spears' spare Thousand Oaks home sold for $7 million.
Beach City Brokers
There are two separate offices within the home.
Beach City Brokers
The all-white movie theater.
Beach City Brokers
The great room.
Beach City Brokers
The Spanish-style home was built in 2010.
Beach City Brokers
The master suite is incredible.
Beach City Brokers
Wooden beamed ceilings.
Beach City Brokers
There are three separate bedroom wings.
Beach City Brokers
Walls of glass make for ideal indoor-outdoor living.
Beach City Brokers
There's a Jacuzzi, waterfall and beach access.
Beach City Brokers
These bedrooms suites...
Beach City Brokers
The game room, with ping pong table.
Beach City Brokers
One of five bedrooms.
Beach City Brokers
One of the master bathrooms.
Beach City Brokers
Spears has been trying to sell the home for one year.
Beach City Brokers
Another bedroom.
Beach City Brokers
Spears bought the home five years ago.
Beach City Brokers
The outdoor space is incredible.
Beach City Brokers
The outdoor lounge area.
Beach City Brokers
Spears had the pool installed.
Beach City Brokers
The home spans 8,500 square feet.
Beach City Brokers
One of the walk-in closets in the master suite.
Beach City Brokers
The home is located in the Lake Sherwood area.
Beach City Brokers
The home features views of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Beach City Brokers
Limestone and oak flooring throughout.
Beach City Brokers
And an indoor fireplace.
Beach City Brokers
A dining area.
Beach City Brokers
Britney Spears did not get as lucky as she hoped when it came to selling one of her Thousand Oaks homes, but the pop singer has managed to offload the house.

Spears purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Spanish-style manse for $6.74 million five years ago, and put it on the sales market for $9 million in April last year. It seems there wasn’t much interest in the place, and the price dropped to $7.5 million. That discounted number must have garnered a bit of attention, as the 8,500-square-foot home has sold for even less, at $7 million, per the Los Angeles Times.

Britney Spears sold her Thousand Oaks home.

But Spears is no stranger to problematic home sales, like that Noho penthouse she could not seem to part ways with a few years ago. In fact, this one seems relatively painless in comparison to the two years and $2 million price cut that New York loft went through. At least she didn’t sell the home at a loss, though.

This single-story home is located in the Lake Sherwood area, with handcrafted coved ceilings and limestone and oak floors throughout, says the listing held by Rami Elminoufi of Beach City Brokers. The oversized open kitchen includes two breakfast islands and there’s a formal dining room, as well as a great room.

There’s a very chic all-white movie room, though the neutral color palette (including the cushy chairs, fluffy rugs, throws and such) doesn’t seem particularly conducive to munching on movie snacks.

Aside from the Gwyneth Paltrow-esque beige color palette, the home is pretty kid-friendly, with a game room and a customized pool with fountains and a waterfall, spa and Jacuzzi, as well as a beach entry. Click through the slideshow above to see it all—there’s also an outdoor lounge complete with a fireplace and wet bar—it’s all very California, especially the 180-degree views showcasing the Santa Monica Mountains.

Spears has two sons, so the three separate bedroom wings surely appealed to her. The master bedroom is fitted with two enormous walk-in closets and two separate bathrooms, with a Jacuzzi bathtub and spa shower.

The pop singer isn’t headed too far, though. In fact, Spears bought a 12,500-square-foot Italian villa-style home in Westlake Village for $7.1 million two years ago. Considering that it’s really a 24-acre compound and includes an elevator, tennis court, spa, orchard, golf course and 3,500-bottle wine cellar, we can see why Spears is partial to it.

