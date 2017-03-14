In New Campaign Video, Guadagno Highlights Her Role in NJ Job Growth

Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno’s most recent campaign ad features the New Jersey gubernatorial candidate discussing how she — during her seven years as lieutenant governor — has shaped economic growth in the Garden State. Guadagno’s video comes just one day after New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that New Jersey’s unemployment rate fell to 4.6 percent, lower than the federal unemployment rate of 4.8 percent.

“My job has been to make sure that jobs stay in New Jersey, grow in New Jersey or are attracted to New Jersey. For me, working to keep people in their jobs or bring jobs to people who want to work, that’s been my job,” Guadagno said in the ad.

With her ad, Guadagno is using her position as the highest-ranking official currently in the race for New Jersey governor to her advantage. Unlike her competition both for the Republican primary in June — most notably Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli — and the Democrats in the race, Guadagno has had an ongoing relationship with business owners statewide as part of her role. Her connection to those small businesses differs notably from the Democratic frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Phil Murphy, who has never held elected office.

Even though Guadagno’s ad touts her accomplishments as a member of Christie’s administration, the ad never mentions the governor by name. That decision falls in line with recent moves by Guadagno to distance herself from the unpopular sitting governor.

Watch the full ad here: