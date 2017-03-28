The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Chrissy Teigen, Cristiano Ronaldo and More

Plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner's coordinating car posts and David Beckham's adorable Mother's Day photo

By 03/28/17 6:30am

Click through to check out the top posts this week by the social media savvy, including Chrissy Teigen's Morocco vacation style and Kylie Jenner's $400,000 orange car.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo had the most liked Instagram post this week—a selfie with his son captioned “Lunch with my little man” with requisite heart emojis. Indeed, he’s upping his social media game—the Portuguese soccer player shared two of the most popular photos on Instagram this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner’s used a burger and her vintage convertible as photo props this week. She also proved that the unlikely combination of a bun, a denim jacket and transparent sunglasses is very chic.

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner

Not to be outdone, her little sister Kylie uploaded a photo in a flashier sports car; a bright orange Lamborghini Aventador that will set you back approximately $400,000. The youngest Jenner also chose not to wear pants, because white t-shirts are the new dresses.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez used her Instagram platform (which is the most-followed account) for good—she shared a post celebrating World Kindness Day, in collaboration with Instagram, Coach and the Step Up Women’s Network.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

Justin Bieber

Moving on to Gomez’s ex Justin Beiber—he went sans caption for a close-up of himself singing into a microphone and wearing a white bomber jacket.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

Ultimate couple goals, also known as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, vacationed in Morocco with their daughter Luna, and shared the cutest photos ever, alongside many camels. Teigen’s most popular post from the trip is this adorable snap of her and her daughter.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement

David Beckham

It was Mother’s Day in the UK on Sunday, and David Beckham showed up everyone with a sweet post for his wife, Victoria Beckham. He posted a snap of the couple with their children and thanked his fashion designer wife for “giving me the most beautiful gift.”

David Beckham/Instagram

Zendaya

Zendaya is the face of D&G’s spring 2017 campaign, and she dressed the part for the label’s party in Beverly Hills this weekend—she donned a black bustier top and printed skirt from the design house.

Zendaya/Instagram
Slideshow | List
- / 9

Click through the slideshow above for the best celeb Instagram posts this week.

Via visual intelligence platform Dash Hudson.

More From Observer

Must Reads

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

Then Reload the Page