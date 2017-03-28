The Best Celebrity Instagrams This Week: Chrissy Teigen, Cristiano Ronaldo and More

Click through to check out the top posts this week by the social media savvy, including Chrissy Teigen's Morocco vacation style and Kylie Jenner's $400,000 orange car.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo had the most liked Instagram post this week—a selfie with his son captioned “Lunch with my little man” with requisite heart emojis. Indeed, he’s upping his social media game—the Portuguese soccer player shared two of the most popular photos on Instagram this week.
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s used a burger and her vintage convertible as photo props this week. She also proved that the unlikely combination of a bun, a denim jacket and transparent sunglasses is very chic.
Kylie Jenner
Not to be outdone, her little sister Kylie uploaded a photo in a flashier sports car; a bright orange Lamborghini Aventador that will set you back approximately $400,000. The youngest Jenner also chose not to wear pants, because white t-shirts are the new dresses.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez used her Instagram platform (which is the most-followed account) for good—she shared a post celebrating World Kindness Day, in collaboration with Instagram, Coach and the Step Up Women’s Network.
Justin Bieber
Moving on to Gomez’s ex Justin Beiber—he went sans caption for a close-up of himself singing into a microphone and wearing a white bomber jacket.
Chrissy Teigen
Ultimate couple goals, also known as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, vacationed in Morocco with their daughter Luna, and shared the cutest photos ever, alongside many camels. Teigen’s most popular post from the trip is this adorable snap of her and her daughter.
David Beckham
It was Mother’s Day in the UK on Sunday, and David Beckham showed up everyone with a sweet post for his wife, Victoria Beckham. He posted a snap of the couple with their children and thanked his fashion designer wife for “giving me the most beautiful gift.”
Zendaya
Zendaya is the face of D&G’s spring 2017 campaign, and she dressed the part for the label’s party in Beverly Hills this weekend—she donned a black bustier top and printed skirt from the design house.
