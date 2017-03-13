Ciattarelli First Republican to Offer Specifics on School Funding Challenge

One of the leading candidates on the Republican side of New Jersey’s gubernatorial race released his plan for changing the way the state funds its schools Monday when Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli released his response to Governor Chris Christie’s call to come up with a bipartisan compromise to resolve one of the state’s thorniest and most enduring policy challenges within 100 days of his budget address.

Ciattarelli criticized the Democrats’ proposed approach of simply funding the existing school funding formula, which leaves some suburban school districts underfunded while offering a larger share to poor cities and certain districts that are better-off financially now than they were in 2008, the last time lawmakers revised the formula.

“Our school funding formula is unnecessarily complex. It’s time for something new,” Ciattarelli wrote in an open letter to Christie, Senate President Steve Sweeney, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto, Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean and Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick. “The formula disadvantages children, taxpayers and educators in far too many middle class, blue collar school districts throughout the state, leaving some communities, for example, to sacrifice libraries for classroom space.”

Ciattarelli, who is facing Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno in the Republican gubernatorial primary, favors revising the way the state allocates aid under the historic Abbott v. Burke ruling. See the details below.