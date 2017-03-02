Clare Waight Keller Debuted One Last ‘It’ Bag at Chloé

This is the nicest parting gift from the longtime creative director

By 03/02/17 1:10pm
And finally, the perfect little black bag.
Getty Images
Not mad at the round version in olive green.
Getty Images
This is what timeless looks like.
Getty Images
Take notes on how to carry these bags, too.
Getty Images
Look at how well the blue contrasts with the gold handles.
Getty Images
Match your wine glass with this bordeaux bag.
Getty Images
This tan suede will go with everything.
Getty Images
We'll take this one, too.
Getty Images
The round version in Chloé's signature yellow hue.
Getty Images
Hello, nude!
Getty Images
This just might be the perfect all-day bag.
Getty Images
The perfect neutral bag.
Getty Images
A fond farewell was extended to Clare Waight Keller today, who presented her final collection for Chloé at Paris Fashion Week. The creative director has been notorious for collections with a buoyant sense of femininity, ripe with flounces, bold colors and whimsical touches (plus more than a few pairs of comfy track pants). She has been doing so for six years and will be dearly missed; her final day with the company will be March 31.

One of Waight Keller’s strongest legacies will be the countless hit bags that were designed under her tutelage. The most recent iterations have been the Nile, MarcieFaye and Drew, but who could forget the Padlock and the Paraty? Each of these totes or shoulder bags are instantly recognizable, for their teensy but intricate details, bold but never louche hardware and their frequent appearance on anyone and everyone cool.

For Fall/Winter 2017, Waight Keller delivered a final round of “it” bags that are bound to become just as covetable as the aforementioned styles. According to the Telegraph, the name of this style is the Pixie. It’s an evolved version of last season’s Nile bag, which featured a circular metal handle and has become an instant favorite of the street style set. This new version is updated with a set of rounded metal handles, plus a longer leather strap for a cross-body option. We’re partial to the circular style, which is offered in a deeply pigmented rainbow of colors, from cornflower blue to bordeaux.

If you needed another excuse to scoop up this bag, just consider it to be a pretty piece of Chloé’s history.

