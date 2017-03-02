Clare Waight Keller Debuted One Last ‘It’ Bag at Chloé











A fond farewell was extended to Clare Waight Keller today, who presented her final collection for Chloé at Paris Fashion Week. The creative director has been notorious for collections with a buoyant sense of femininity, ripe with flounces, bold colors and whimsical touches (plus more than a few pairs of comfy track pants). She has been doing so for six years and will be dearly missed; her final day with the company will be March 31.

One of Waight Keller’s strongest legacies will be the countless hit bags that were designed under her tutelage. The most recent iterations have been the Nile, Marcie, Faye and Drew, but who could forget the Padlock and the Paraty? Each of these totes or shoulder bags are instantly recognizable, for their teensy but intricate details, bold but never louche hardware and their frequent appearance on anyone and everyone cool.

For Fall/Winter 2017, Waight Keller delivered a final round of “it” bags that are bound to become just as covetable as the aforementioned styles. According to the Telegraph, the name of this style is the Pixie. It’s an evolved version of last season’s Nile bag, which featured a circular metal handle and has become an instant favorite of the street style set. This new version is updated with a set of rounded metal handles, plus a longer leather strap for a cross-body option. We’re partial to the circular style, which is offered in a deeply pigmented rainbow of colors, from cornflower blue to bordeaux.

If you needed another excuse to scoop up this bag, just consider it to be a pretty piece of Chloé’s history.