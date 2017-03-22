The Color Run Is Coming; Flow in the Black Light

Everything wellness, from must-try classes to new athleisure lines.

Get ready to run: The Color Run is coming to Citi Field on Saturday, May 21. Prepare your white shirt to run alongside 10,000 other people covered in paint. This year, the 5K with color throws will have a “Foam Zone” and a “Dream Wall.” via The Color Run.

Flow in the black light: Westchester’s YOGASPARK has made its way to Tribeca and is offering a flow accompanied by 30 minutes of black light. It’s just like Room Raiders on MTV, only much cleaner. via Yoga Spark.

Make your leggings feel something: If you hate working out, why not say it with emojis? The recently launched athleisure brand Style Reform offers monogrammed and customized gear, which does include emojis. We suggest tacos, cheese, ice cream or all of the above. via Style Reform.

Celebrate the new moon in style: The Numinous will be hosting a “New Moon Swap Shop” at the Standard this weekend, where fashion cast-offs will be traded on Saturday. There will also be styling tips, DJs and tarot readings. But don’t think yoga clothes—there will be Margiela, Kenzo and Theory, not spandex pants. via Moon Club.