Today in Trailers: ‘Death’ and ‘Underpants’

For a study in juxtaposition look no further than today’s pop-culture conversation, which, thanks to Netflix and Dreamworks, revolves around demons, underpants, death and a villain named Professor Poopypants, all at once.

First up: Netflix offered up its first teaser for Death Note, a full-length film based on the hugely popular manga-turned-anime of the same name.



Death Note stars Nat Wolff as Light Turner, a high-school student who discovers a notebook that allows him to kill anyone, anytime, a responsibility you would assume shouldn’t be handed to a high-school student. Thus: Death Note. Be on the look-out for Atlanta‘s Lakeith Stanfield as weird-as-hell detective L, and Willem Dafoe doing his best Willem-Dafoe-as-Green-Goblin impression to portray the Grim-Reaper-esque Ryuk.

Death Note premieres on Netflix August 25.

Next: Dreamworks gave us our first look at Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, based on the book series you 100 percent thought was the pinnacle of comedy in grades 4-8. Well, I did. Still do, if we’re being honest.

Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch provide the voices for George Beard and Harold Hutchins, two fourth-graders who hypnotize their teacher into thinking he is the superhero Captain Underpants (voiced by real-life Captain Underpants Ed Helms). Supporting cast includes Last Man on Earth‘s Krysten Schaal, recently-crowned Horror Master Jordan Peele, and Nick Kroll adding the name “Professor Poopypants” to an IMDB page that already includes not one, but two characters named The Douche.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie premieres June 2.