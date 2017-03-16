Blurred Lines: Wedding Gowns You Can Wear Again

Is it bridal or is it red carpet? Many of the wedding industry’s most sophisticated designers are creating gowns that would be at home with a wall of paparazzi. In a neat switcheroo, fashion-forward talents are coming up with ensembles suited for a bride. Whether the special occasion involves picking up a statuette or pledging to love and cherish, today’s shoppers have more possibilities than ever.

Zimmerman (top image)

Extreme textures and flirty layers give this dress hand-crafted, artisanal appeal. What might look like grandma’s tablecloth in lesser hands becomes the ultimate cool-girl wedding frock, thanks to Aussie ready-to-wear designer Zimmerman’s delightful hodgepodge of cotton embroidery and lace.

Alon Livne White

If the word you’re longing to hear as you march down the aisle is, “yowsa,” this bridal gown will do the trick. The silhouette hugs every curve, strategically placed embroidered lace, pearls, sequins and stones teases the eye, and a nude lining keeps it legal. And after the wedding, should you receive an invitation to a costume ball themed “Naughty Art Nouveau,” you’re all set.

Rosie Assoulin

Pink this perfect demands attention, so why not take it to the wedding aisle? The peony color is flattering and festive—a happy hue for celebrating one of life’s biggest moments, while the Watteau train and sumptuous tafetta add a formal fillip. While this gown was a standout in Assoulin’s fall 2017 ready-to-wear show (the designer named it the Blow Pop dress), it’s hard to imagine a more charming ensemble for the bride who loves pink.

Yolan Cris

Sundress-over-turtleneck was a thing on ready-to-wear runways a couple of seasons back. When the sisters behind bridal label Yolan Kris explored the theme this year, the result was a little 70’s, a little edgy and totally unexpected. We can picture the Chantilly lace blouse with a pair of jeans—or the crepe slipdress all on its own beside a pool in the Aegean.

Rachel Leonard was the fashion director of Brides Magazine for 18 years and is currently the Editorial Director for The Bridal Council. Rachel can be followed on Instagram @_rachelleonard.

A marketing executive currently living in Arizona, Sally Kilbridge spent 20+ years as an editor at Brides Magazine. She indulges her love of travel and romance on her website, a definitive guide to destination weddings.